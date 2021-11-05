Holiday specials start with music and food | Culture & Leisure





Holiday music specials begin early this year. Darren Criss hosts The Queen Family Singalong (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), with performances of classic Queen songs by Adam Lambert, Derek Hough, Alexander Jean, Fall Out Boy, Jimmie Allen, JoJo Siwa, Orianthi, OneRepublic and Pentatonix . This is the fourth Singalong on ABC, a tradition that began with The Disney Family Singalong in April 2020, at the start of the COVID lockdown, which featured talent performing songs from classic animated musicals from the safety of their home. own home. Presumably, this special will continue the tradition of inviting viewers to follow the bouncing ball and sing along with the scrolling lyrics. The use of this technique dates back to the early days of talkies and may even predate the arrival of Mickey Mouse. For viewers who would rather watch a 2018 dramatic biopic on Queen than sing along, there’s Bohemian Rhapsody (9:30 p.m., FX, TV-MA). Rami Maleks’ portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury won him the Oscar for Best Actor. The holiday theme continues on Hulu, where the four-part Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition series begins. Host and three-time Emmy nominee Padma Lakshmi will travel across America to visit various ethnic enclaves and immigrant communities to explore their perspectives on the culinary traditions of the holidays. Look for an immersion in Cuban Christmas in Miami and Korean New Year celebrations in Los Angeles, as well as Hanukkah in New York City and a glimpse of what Thanksgiving means to the descendants of its first celebrants, the Wampanoag Nation of New England. Halloween may be over, but the horror movies continue on Shudder, the premium streaming service that doesn’t offer anything else. Tonight, Dead & Beautiful, a 2021 horror satire about rich, miserable youths turned into vampires after a particularly debauched night. No sooner do they acclimatize to the life of the living dead than they begin to turn against each other. Aired on Discovery +, Space Titans looks back at last year, when tech billionaires took to the edge of space or sent celebrity surrogates like William Shatner on high-profile suborbital flights. Should we celebrate the sight of a 90-year-old actor back in a rocket? Or treat it like a waterfall, much like the late Cloris Leachmans lights Dancing With the Stars? Basically, Shatner’s flight was the equivalent of Alan Shepards and Gus Grissoms’ Mercury missions in 1961, feats already considered somewhat ancient by the time Captain James T. Kirk entered the salons of the Americas in 1966. . THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Indianapolis Colts host New York Jets in NFL Football action (7 p.m. Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime). Floral designs feature prominently on Project Runway (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-PG). A question of fitness on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14). WORSHIP CHOICE Now appearing in theaters in Last Night in Soho and familiar to many for her role in the Netflix series The Queens Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the 2020 literary adaptation Emma (8 p.m., MoMax). This marks at least the fourth film version of Jane Austens’ 1815 novel in the past quarter-century, starting with the 1995 modernization Clueless, directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone. SERIES NOTES George finds himself in a sticky situation on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … A reunion for Red on The Blacklist (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … Lost undercover on Walker (7 p.m., CW , TV-PG) … Al’s dating game about the United States (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Petes’ living wife holds a horrible secret about Ghosts (8 p.m., CBS, TV- 14) … A missing teenager offers clues about an illicit network on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … On two episodes of Queens (ABC, r, TV-14): a marriage in difficulty (8 p.m.); bad reviews (9 p.m.) … Hope loses track of reality on Legacies (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Gina fights for patient privacy on B Positive (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Fear becomes Reggies’ Achilles heel in Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). LATE AT NIGHT Annaleigh Ashford is booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, Blxst and Ty Dolla $ ign on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC). .. Serena Williams and J Balvin appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC) … Kumail Nanjiani, Jonathan Majors and Roy Mayorga visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Max Greenfield and Angels & Airwaves appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS) .

