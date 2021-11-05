Best Bollywood Movies With OTT Festive Scenes





Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Image courtesy: dharmafilms) New Delhi: It’s that time of year when lights come out of the cellar, candy circulates and wishes are exchanged in abundance. Like everything else in our country, Bollywood was also inspired by Diwali to create magical moments on screen. From the return of the prodigal son to the recognition of the first pangs of love, the festival of lights served as the ideal setting for many beautiful cinematographic moments. This Diwali, we revisit some iconic clips from the Bollywood library, specially selected for you. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by Karan Johar Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham marked the Indian festivals with aplomb. From Diwali to Eid, the film was a celebration of the country’s cultural diversity and the film’s hero Shah Rukh Khan is presented to us in the context of Diwali. The iconic scene involves Nandini Raichand played by Jaya Bachchan sensing that her son, Rahul Raichand (Shah Rukh Khan), has come home to Diwali as he sets foot inside their (ginorme) home. Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! Hum Aapke Hai Koun ..! is another movie that celebrates life to the fullest. Diwali finds its place in one of the most popular songs in the film, Dhiktana. The premise is that Renuka Shahne’s character Pooja has given birth to a boy and the family celebrates the arrival of the little one and Diwali in a big, big celebration. Between crackers, songs and dances, Diwali is the ideal setting to welcome the newcomer. Mohabbatéine Another famous Diwali scene that has a beautiful song attached to it is from the movie Mohabbatéine. In Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai, the cast of the ensemble uses the setting of the song to flirt and fall a little in love. Taare Zameen By Another who presents Diwali but in a rather gloomy light is Taare Zameen By. The scene involving the festival features Ishaan Awasthi played by Darsheel Safary brooding over the horror of having to go to boarding school. The happiness that the other experience at the festival is matched by the growing fear in Ishaan’s heart. Vaastav Sanjay Dutt’s role as a gangster in Vaastav is one of his most famous performances. The gritty film uses Diwali as the setting for a poignant moment between Raghu (Sanjay Dutt) and his mother (Reema Lagu). It is in this scene that he delivers the famous, Ye dekh pashass tola dialogue. Aisha Diwali has never looked so fashionable as in the star of Sonam Kapoor-Abhay Deol Aisha. With cute sets, trendy clothes, and family gatherings to top it off, the film uses Diwali to focus on Aisha experiencing some jealousy anxieties over Arjun’s new relationship. Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya The film, which features an ensemble cast of Tabu, Juhi Chawla, Govinda and Chandrachur Singh, features a song centered around Diwali and the festivities. The number titled Aayi Hai Diwali presents the whole community meeting in a street lit by the diya. Chachi 420 Who can forget the movie in which Kamal Haasan pretended to be a nanny? In the film, what helps Jaiprakash Paswan (Kamal Haasan) aka Shrimati Lakshmi Godbole enter his ex-wife Tabu’s house is that he saves their daughter Bharti from a firecracker. Watch the scene here. Tell us about your favorite Bollywood Diwali scene in the comments. Happy Diwali.

