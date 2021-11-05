Hidden underground Hollywood’s new Indian food pop-up offers home cooking





Food has always been my language of love, says home owner and chef Akshada Rawat Dabbu pop-up. I love to cook and enjoy Indian food with everyone. The Rawats company, which serves weekly meals for homesick Indian students and workers in its Hollywood apartment, is a new turn in his life. The project only started in September and its scope is still limited; it’s an unlicensed home kitchen setup, and Rawat also works as a digital marketing strategist when he’s not cooking a meal. In addition, she has no formal catering experience. But for people looking for familiar flavors in a heartwarming home delivery package, Dabbu isn’t just instantly familiar, it’s heartwarming in a way few other foods can. There are many popular and deserving sourdough bakers and home bakers around Los Angeles, but relatively few places Dabbu and Indonesian street-food centric Beautiful envelope to Glendale among them for food that, for some, is deeply personal. I used to cook these meals with friends and family, says Rawat of his tight menus served in rotation twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. While some dishes take more work than others, says Rawat, his leisurely meals (especially on various holidays) with friends have always been lovingly prepared and spices brought back from India. Over time, says Rawat, we thought about how we could share our fresh, home-style food with more people. The idea of ​​an even more Instagram-friendly approach to India dabbawala the LA-made home food delivery culture was born. On the first day of the operation, September 12, Rawat cooked a dozen vegetarian dishes, mostly to people she met after posting about the pop-up on Reddit. So far, the menu has been fairly standardized, although Rawat does one-off catering meals for groups that go beyond his current dishes. There are daal makhani, the staple stew made from lentils, and chole amritsari, a rich Punjabi chickpea curry dish which looks at basic ingredients like onions, green peppers, tomato and ginger. Each is offered in combo with kadai paneer, served in a bowl over rice for $ 20 each. It’s like a tiffin service, says Rawat, who takes pre-orders a few days before each delivery. His clientele is almost exclusively Indian living in the Hollywood area, at least so far. And for the price, says Rawat, we can cook them a fresh homemade meal, give them that satisfaction. The desire for a Homemade meal is particularly strong during Diwali, adds Rawat, the Festival of lights celebrated by over a billion Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and others. Diwali is for your friends to get together and party, she said. Its all about that taste of the house. It’s part of the culture, the way we grow up, especially during the festive seasons. With growing interest, it is hoped that Dabbu can move to a more robust weekly schedule, which means more total orders, a larger menu and more nights of service per week. Rawat may even expand to a more mainstream food event down the line. All the usual limitations on unauthorized home restaurants are still there, Rawat knows, but she also sees a growing desire beyond the big delivery companies and millionaire-backed ghost kitchens for deeply home-cooked meals. personal and delicious. Much like the fully licensed home restaurants in Riverside County, Calif., There is an enthusiastic following and Instagram and Reddit provide a platform. Details may come later; for now, it’s all about the simple comforts of home. Sometimes, Rawat says simply (and laughs), you just want to enjoy being at home, relaxing with food. Dabbu offers homemade Indian cuisine every week at an undisclosed location in Hollywood. Pre-orders for Tuesday and Friday service can be made directly with the restaurant online.

