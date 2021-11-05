Reliance and National Multiplex Chains lock in 55% of Rohit Shettys Sooryavanshi’s revenue: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

It was one of the busiest days in the Hindi film industry as never before has a movie advance reservation been opened less than 12 hours before the first show. Bollywood Hungama has been a constant in reporting disagreements over revenue sharing between Reliance Entertainment and the national multiplex channels.

While throughout the week Reliance has been adamant about a 60% revenue share for Week 1, national multiplex chains have refused to increase the usual standard of 52.5%. Finally, the speakers settled in late Thursday evening with advance reservations opening at 10:30 p.m. “While Rohit Shetty kept a little distance from the issue of revenue sharing until Wednesday, he was fully involved in all decision making on Thursday. In the morning, he led all the meetings with Reliance and Multiplexes to try to find a solution. He kept the film for a big screen release for 20 months and wanted it to reach audiences across India in the best possible way. Therefore, letting go of a multiplex version was not exactly an option, ”said an insider. Bollywood Hungama.

The insider adds, “Finally, Rohit put Reliance and Multiplex Association on common ground with all parties agreeing to a 55% revenue sharing model in the first week. It was somewhere between the first week. 50% offer made by national channels and 60% made by Reliance. Rohit even tried to sort out the show sharing issues with Disney. While the studio was not available for meetings, Rohit sat down on the front of the stage to ensure that Sooryavanshi gets maximum enhancement without compromising too much on the Hollywood movie, Eternals. Finally, things fell into place on this busy day of Diwali. “

The film is released today on nearly 4,200 screens in India and is expected to set ablaze at the box office. Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and is part of Rohit Shetty’s detective universe.

