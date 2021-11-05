The Georgian actor may have met a date online before his death





item South Fulton Police said an actor killed in 2018 may have met someone he contacted through an online dating app. Keenan Carter, who had been an actor since the age of 10, was found dead on October 3, 2021, next to his vehicle in an open field near Connell Road and White Tail Lane. The 33-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide. THE FAMILY PUSHES FOR NEW ADVICE IN THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE MURDER OF AN ACTOR IN GEORGIA, 1 YEAR LATER “It is believed that Carter may have met someone on a dating site and decided to meet that person where he was later found deceased,” Detective Nikkita Moss said. “Carter’s family and the South Fulton Police Department are asking anyone who may have information about his death to come forward.” A native of College Park, he is a graduate of Westlake High School and Columbus State University. While based in Los Angeles at the time of his death, he was in Atlanta at the time to pursue an acting opportunity. Anyone with information about the case can call the Atlanta Crime Stoppers phone line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or Detective Moss at (470) 240-1279. WATCH: LIVE COVERAGE OF FOX 5 NEWS _____ GET FOX 5 NEWS EMAIL ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS

