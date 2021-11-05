Hollywood actress Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by Kirk Douglas in 1955, according to her sister

For decades, this has been one of Hollywood’s darkest rumors.

An allegation that teenager Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a major movie star over twice her age when she met him at a hotel in Los Angeles.

In a memoir released next week, Wood’s younger sister identifies long-suspected perpetrator: Kirk Douglas

Who was Natalie Wood?

Natalie Wood and James Dean in the 1955 film Rebel Without a Cause. ( IMDb )

Natalie Wood was a child actress, best known for the 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street, who went on to star in some of Hollywood’s biggest films in her late years.

At 16, her performance in the 1955 film Rebel Without a Cause alongside James Dean earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She also received Oscar nominations for her lead roles in Splendor in the Grass (1961) and Love with a Proper Stranger (1963).

But her most enduring legacy is arguably her performance as Maria in the 1961 film adaptation of the Broadway hit West Side Story.

Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood in the 1961 film West Side Story. ( IMDb )

Wood first married American actor Robert Wagner in 1957, and the couple started together in the 1960 film All the Fine Young Cannibals.

They divorced in 1962, and Wood briefly married British film producer Richard Gregson before divorcing and remarrying Wagner in 1972.

On November 28, 1981, Wood disappeared from her husband’s yacht, which she was on with Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and the ship’s captain.

Wood was found dead the next day in the waters off Santa Catalina Island in California. She was 43 years old.

Authorities initially ruled the child’s death as accidental drowning, but that changed after years of scrutiny and the emergence of new witnesses.

Natalie Wood and her husband actor Robert Wagner in 1976. ( AFP )

What are the allegations?

Natalie Wood’s younger sister Lana Wood claims the actress was sexually assaulted by Hollywood superstar Kirk Douglas.

Douglas, who was in his 30s at the time of the alleged incident, has long been suspected of being the man who assaulted Wood.

The rumors were so widespread that when he passed away in 2020, at the age of 103, Natalie Wood’s name followed his on Twitter.

In her next Little Sister memoir, Lana Wood writes that the alleged incident happened in the summer of 1955, when Natalie would have been 16 or 17 years old.

This was around the time that Natalie and Lana were making John Wayne’s movie, The Searchers.

Natalie Wood and her younger sister Lana Woodin 1956. ( IMDb )

According to the book, the girls’ mother, Maria Zakharenko, dropped off Natalie one night at the entrance to Chateau Marmont, a hotel on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The meeting had been arranged by their mother, who believed that “many doors could open for her, with just a nod of her famous and beautiful head in her name.”

Lana said she stayed in the car outside with Maria.

“It seemed like a long time had passed before Natalie got back in the car and woke me slamming the door,” she wrote.

“She looked awful. She was very disheveled and very upset, and she and mom started whispering to each other urgently. I couldn’t really hear them or understand what they were saying.

“Something bad had apparently happened to my sister, but anything I was apparently too young to know about.”

Natalie Wood with her sister Lana in 1963. ( AFP )

According to Lana Wood, Natalie didn’t discuss what happened with her until they were both adults and Natalie, after describing being brought into Douglas’ suite, told her sister: “And, uh … he hurt me Lana.”

“It was like an out-of-body experience. I was terrified, I was confused,” recalls Lana Wood.

Lana, now 75 and around eight when the alleged incident happened, recalled her sister and their mother agreed it would ruin Natalie’s career by publicly accusing her. Their mother’s advice was “Suck it up”.

In her book, she recalls promising her sister not to talk about her assault by Douglas, but thinks enough things have changed since her conversation with Natalie that she can now tell the whole story.

“With no one yet to protect, I’m sure she’ll forgive me for finally breaking that promise,” she wrote.

Who was Kirk Douglas?

Kirk Douglas died in 2020, at the age of 103. ( PA )

Kirk Douglas was one of Hollywood’s greatest actors.

He made over 90 films during his career, which spanned seven decades, and is best known for his lead role in the 1960 film Spartacus.

He was also one of the first major players to form his own production company, Bryna Productions, established in 1949.

Douglas was a prominent liberal activist who was widely credited with helping to break the Cold War blacklist against suspected Communists.

Received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981 and the French Legion of Honor in 1985.

He received an honorary Oscar in 1996, when the film academy praised him as “a creative and moral force”.

Kirk Douglas in the 1960 movie Spartacus. ( Provided: universal images )

Douglas married his second wife Anne Buydens in 1954. He had four sons, including actor Michael Douglas.

Douglas himself admitted that he was a womanizer and an unfaithful husband.

Speaking to The Associated Press about Douglas in December 2016, less than a year before the #MeToo movement took hold, actress and dancer Neile Adams said lightly of her friend: “You you couldn’t sit next to him without his hand crawling down your leg. “

In his memoir The Ragman’s Son, published in 1988, Douglas wrote briefly about Natalie Wood.

He remembers coming home one night and stopping at a red light. The car door in front of him opened and “a pretty little girl in a suede jacket jumped out” and ran towards him.

“‘Oh, Mr. Douglas, could you please sign my jacket?'” He recalled her saying.

“As I forced, the woman driving came out and introduced her. ‘She’s my daughter. She’s in the movies too. Her name is Natalie Wood.’ It was the first time I had met Natalie. I saw her several times since, before she died in this cruel accident. “

Douglas’s son Michael said in a statement released through his publicist: “May they both rest in peace.”

Actor Michael Douglas kisses his father Kirk Douglas during a photoshoot in 2003. ( AP: Chris Pizzello, dossier )

