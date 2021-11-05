Diwali 2021 Special: How Bollywood Diwali Releases Have Performed Over The Past Years

Bollywood’s obsession with party outings is nothing new. However, not all movies that come out during festivals have a good time at the box office. Diwali is here and the special occasion calls for filmmakers to release their films. The season brings families together and if you get dizzy from the festivities, the entertaining cinema can help. In the past, audiences have seen major box office clashes during the Festival of Lights.

This year, there is no box office clash in Bollywood since only the film by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi, released in theaters. The movie will hook up to the Hollywood movie Eternals November 5. And on November 4, Rajinikanth’s film, Annaatthe is scheduled to come out.

Here we take a look at how some of the Bollywood movies have performed at the box office over the past few years. To be fair, some are good, while others are dull. Check out the list!

Krishna 3 (2013)

The superhero film is directed, written and produced by Rakesh Roshan and distributed by Filmkraft Productions. Krishna 3 stars Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.

The film did a great deal at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs 244.92 crores. Krishna 3 Not only broke records on the verge of being a huge hit, but also became one of the biggest blockbusters when it was released. Produced on a budget of Rs 95 crore, the film grossed Rs 393 crore worldwide. It received praise for Roshan and Ranaut’s performance, visual effects, cinematography, and entertainment value.

The VFX films were directed by Mumbai-based RedChillies VFX. Krishna 3 also attracted a lot of attention for being among the first Indian films rich in visual effects produced entirely in India.

Good year (2014)

Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, Good year features a cast of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff. It has been distributed worldwide by Yash Raj Films.

The Lifetime Movie Collection claims a mammoth of Rs 408 crores. Realized on a total budget of Rs 100 crores, Good year won around 4,200 screens in Hindi and 800 screens in Tamil and Telugu, it was the biggest film release in India so far. Despite mixed to positive reviews, the film was praised for its performance, humor, music, cinematography, visuals, action sequences. However, the SRK star has been criticized for his writing and pace.

Nonetheless, it emerged as a blockbuster that grossed Rs 50 crore in India on the day it opened, setting the record for the highest day one collection made by an Indian film at that time, and over 408 Rupee crores in the world, making it the second highest grossing Bollywood Film of 2014 and among the highest grossing Bollywood films of all time.

RedChillies VFX provided the VFX for the film and the team definitely added the digital effects perfectly, winning multiple awards.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015)

PRDP is written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, produced by Rajshri Productions and distributed by Fox Star Studios. With Salman Khan (in a dual role) and Sonam Kapoor, this is the fourth collaboration between Barjatya and Khan after their previous films.

With revenues of Rs 210 crore worldwide, the film became a commercial success as well as the second highest grossing Bollywood film of 2015 and one of the highest grossing Bollywood films.

Prime Focus directed the visual effects for the film, with the company providing 80 percent of the VFX and DI films. The VDXs included in the film are a special cityscape creation, a cluttered multiplication for a few sequences and a few touches during the climactic action sequences. There are also various palace setting extensions and sky additions to songs involving Salman and Sonam.

Shivaay (2016)

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under his Ajay Devgn FFilms banner with story and screenplay written by Sandeep Shrivastava, this action thriller stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role as well as debut actresses Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames and Erika Kaar. in the main roles.

It lasted over 50 days at the box office. It won the 64th National Film Award for Best Special Effects in 2017. It was screened at the 2017 Shanghai International Film Festival on June 17, 2017. Shivaay dated Karan Johar Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It took an opening of over Rs 10 crore and performed well the first weekend. On weekdays he held on and broke the Rs 70 crore mark in his first week. The film remained decent in its second week and collected Rs 17.75 crore. It fell in week three and topped its lifetime total by Rs 100 crore. Shivaay earned Rs 125 crore worldwide and therefore succeeded at the box office.

The VFX movie was provided by NY VFXWAALA and was unanimously praised for its special effects after its release.

Golmaal again (2017)

Golmaal again is an action-horror comedy written and directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures, Mangal Murti Films and Reliance Entertainment. Carried out on a total budget of Rs 69 crores, production and marketing costs included, this is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise and stars Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu.

The film turned out to be the 15th biggest grosser Bollywood in the world of all time. The film’s total collection was approximately Rs 307 crore in the first 32 days of its release.

NY VFXWAALA creative team provided visual effects for the horror comedy film. Ooty’s shots in the film had to be digitally enhanced due to the demand for the story and cinematography the directors were following. Some elements, colors, and backgrounds require improvement due to creative needs. So, several shots that were taken in Ooty have a hint of animation and VFX.

Hindustan thugs (2018)

The action-adventure film was written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and produced by Aditya Chopra under his Yash Raj Films banner. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ronit Roy and Lloyd Owen.

Produced at an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, Hindustan thugs is one of the most expensive Bollywood movies. However, the film could only fetch Rs 335 crore at the global box office.

From its inception, the film was conceptualized as a visual spectacle to be released in IMAX format. With visual effects being an integral part of the action adventure, Aditya Chopra and Khan decided that the visual effects would be handled in the studio’s special effects wing, yFX. It was for Hindustan thugs that Chopra had specially launched the visual effects wing in 2016. In the past, the production house’s offerings were generally outsourced to other visual effects studios.

Full of house 4 (2019)

Full of house 4 is a comedy movie directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The film is the fourth installment of Full house franchise, and stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda.

Nadiadwala claimed the film was the highest budget Indian comedy. Full of house 4 received mixed to negative reviews, and was praised for distribution performance and production values. However, the screenplay, writing and directing have been criticized; nonetheless the film became a box office success. With a total collection of Rs 210 crore, Full of house 4 is Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film.

Nadiadwala hired Double Negative, a London-based visual effects company, and the DI was produced by Prime Focus. The VFX team of the record Baahubali saga has also worked on the VFX for Full of house 4 in addition to the double negative.

Laxmii (2020)

Laxmii is a horror comedy written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, marking his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. A remake of his own Tamil movie Kanchana (2011), it stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, while Ayesha Raza Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar and Sharad Kelkar play key roles. Kumar, also produced the film under his direction Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, with new production company Tusshar Kapoor, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabina Entertainment.

Laxmii was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22, 2020, but the release has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was then released digitally via Disney + Hotstar on November 9, 2020, across India, becoming the first big budget Bollywood film to be released on a streaming platform, and did not hit theaters in India, while being theatrically released in the United Arab Emirates. , Fiji, Australia and New Zealand. The film broke records and became the biggest opener for Disney + Hotstar VIP.

After Studios, a division of Silvercloud Studios, provided visual effects for the film. The Akshay Kumar-starrer has managed to grab attention due to its impressive production values ​​and high-quality visual effects.

~ All eyes on Sooryavanshi (2021) now!