COVID accelerated Hollywood box office blockbuster experimentation

If dropping temperatures or decreasing sunshine hours are getting you down, look at it this way: we’re actually experiencing summer this fall, at least as far as the film industry is concerned.

That’s what it feels like at the box office, thanks to the surprising number of tent features opened in October: Venom: let there be carnage,No time to die,Halloween kills, Dune and more. Since 1984, October has never dominated the US box office in terms of ticket sales, any year. It’s a month Hollywood traditionally considers Kevin McCallister to be at the start of Alone at home, overlooked and underestimated. Still, at over $ 637 million in 2021, this October is the highest-grossing month of the year so far, thanks to a COVID-induced blockbuster stalemate.

The pandemic has forced changes in Hollywood programming strategies that have not kept up with changes in audience behavior or technology, and those changes may be here to stay.

“The exact timing is still in motion as the pandemic persists both nationally and internationally, but I see no reason why there is no continued extension of the long-term schedule,” Shawn said. Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, at Observer. . “This October was a great example of why, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen months that were once seen as ‘downtime’ produce successful results.”

In recent years, Joker (335 million national dollars),A star is born($ 215 million),Venom($ 213 million) and Gravity ($ 274 million) all showed the power of October’s releases. They join a chorus of successes that open up new pockets of profitability throughout the release schedule as Hollywood embraces a year-round mentality.

Changing Hollywood paradigms

Steven Spielberg practically invented the summer blockbuster with the 1975s Jaws,who swam in theaters in June. And Hollywood logic dictates that if something works, just keep doing it over and over again until you’re absolutely sure that it has stopped working. So since then the blockbuster keepers have basically stuck to the same schedule.

But to paraphrase Pixar’s immortal lyrics Ratatouille, every month cannot produce a hit with hit, but a hit can come with any month. Before 2015Star Wars: The Force Awakens, no December opening had grossed $ 100 million (unadjusted for inflation), and December had seen total ticket sales exceed $ 1 billion only once in the previous 31 years. Yet since Disney and Lucasfilm parked a galaxy far, far away in the vacation lane, four December films have opened for at least $ 100 million in the past six years and December has surpassed $ 1 billion. total ticket sales each year from 2015 to 2019. the force awakenshas proven to be transformative for the Hollywood real estate blockbuster.

In the same way, dead Pool set a record in February with an opening of $ 132 million in 2016, only to see that record broken by Black Panther($ 202 million) two years later. The Marvel blockbuster led by Chadwick Boseman pushed the month to its first-ever total of $ 1 billion, a feat it hasn’t failed to repeat since. And although Labor Day weekend has long been seen as a box office stretch despite the three-day vacation, thanks to Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, which scored a record opening of $ 75 million, it’s a new hot spot for launches.

“I don’t think there are more successful seasons,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore told Observer. “There should be no month that is prohibited in its ability to generate raw blockbusters, whether for an individual movie or a list of movies in any given month. Everything gets mixed up. ”

Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations, shares this sentiment, saying that “the dead zones in the release schedule are a myth.”

Still, the studios remained committed to force-feeding audiences with a list of tent features over the 18-week period from April to August. The hyper-focus on the summer season means a big new release almost every week, whether or not audiences want to consume blockbusters at this rate. Despite changing viewing habits, major Hollywood players are counting on this period from the fourth month of April to August to generate nearly half of their profits. In 2019, April-August attracted more than $ 5.3 billion at the domestic box office, accounting for about 47% of ticket sales for the year. In 2018, that number was north of $ 5.4 billion for 45% of annual gross.

Basically, for decades the release schedule has been a self-fulfilling prophecy. Studios don’t think certain types of movies will work in certain months (no crying in July, that’s for explosions), and they don’t see any reason to release quality products in January or August because they have so much stuffed with in july and december, they want to give those months time to unfold. Then they point to the box office results and say: See? We are right !

Except, are they? August remains the scorching summer days in Hollywood despite much evidence to the contrary. The month proved to be a financial launching pad for late summer hits such as 2007 Bourne’s ultimatum(which grossed $ 227 million domestically), 2014guardians of the galaxy($ 334 million) and 2016Suicide Squad($ 325 million). Quentin Tarantino released his nominee for Best Picture Inglorious Basterdsin August and it remains one of the highest grossing films of his career.

“I think the hours will continue to be more flexible in the future,” said Bock. “The pandemic was obviously a catalyst in this regard, but Hollywood has resisted implementing the change for too long. “

Post-COVID theater industry

In 2019, Disney earned a record $ 13 billion at the box office despite releasing just 13 films, their second smallest production of the decade. In the future, more and more studios are following suit and reserving theatrical releases at the best of bets. Warner Bros. would have release half of its films in theaters and half on HBO Max starting in 2022. Studios are starting to understand the broad-based films that experience low opening weekend revenue on more than 3,000 screens (sorry, The last duel) would have been better served by going directly to streaming.

“The restriction on the exit schedule could equal an expansion of opportunities,” Dergarabedian said. “You’re going to see fewer films coming out in theaters and taking up screen space. We are moving towards a more strategic and streamlined method of greenlighting films, which will benefit the industry. ”

The theatrical experience is great, but it’s going to get more boutique as we see a more curated selection. By being more selective, studios will not suffer as many perceived bombs, which increases their bottom line and helps big movie chains that fill screens with flops.

More room on the release schedule also removes the barriers that prevent some movies from performing well. “As studios have become more accustomed to streaming habits, which have no seasons, they are also becoming more open on the film front,” Dergarabedian said. “We are in a season of 24/7 entertainment. People no longer want to wait until July to see a big movie.

The pandemic has overturned conventional wisdom and accelerated change. Due to delays, Sony’s Marvel movie Morbiusopens in January, one of two months that never saw its $ 100 million debut. the BM The batmanwas moved to the beginning of March, which is not usually a launching pad for new franchises. that of Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible 7will now open on September 30, which has never been a hotbed for blockbusters. If these films do well in non-traditional release windows, it opens up more daring possibilities for future releases.

“It may not be immediate,” Robbins said. “Studios will still be cautious and strategic with certain times on the calendar once we have a relatively normal market again. But these atypical performances only show that good films can do in a big way at virtually any point in time. the year. “

Movie Math is a chairside analysis of Hollywood strategies for big news.