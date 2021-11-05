Emily Scott Robinson releases American Siren | Culture & Leisure

Big things are happening for local Emily Scott Robinson. His latest record, “American Siren”, was released last week, his first on John Prine’s legendary label, Oh Boy Records.

The record is a punchy and moving narration from his previous album Traveling Mercies, which Robinson described as “light.”

“It was scary for me to write songs. It was a vulnerable record that I think will fit in with people, much like a good book does, in that the characters in the songs grow with the time with people and live with them for a while, ”said Robinson.

The album was recorded at the Echo Mountain Recording Studio in Asheville, NC, and it features artists from across Blue Ridge Mountain state. Robinson, who grew up in Greensboro, NC, has lived in Telluride for over a decade, but regards this record as a “tribute” to his homeland.

“American Siren” is Robinson’s third album. Since its release, the album art has been featured as the cover of Spotify’s “The Pulse of Americana” playlist and was mentioned in NPR’s All Songs Considered: New Music Friday as one of the Top 10. albums released on October 29.

“I was struck by the beauty and lucidity of this record,” NPR writer Stephen Thompson explained in Friday’s segment.

The NPR program aired part of the song “Let ‘Em Burn” by “American Siren”.

“That song flattened me and crushed me with a steam roller. That’s how you make a breakup song,” Thompson said.

Although not entirely autobiographical, “American Siren” draws on characters and elements from Robinson’s life. “Let ‘Em Burn” is about a woman Robinson knows “very well” and feels that she identifies on a personal level.

Another song from the record that challenged Robinson was “Hometown Hero”. The track is about his cousin, a veteran who served in Afghanistan and committed suicide two years ago.

“In a flash, we lost you because of the war in your head,” she sings.

While the song was difficult to write, Robinson knew at her cousin’s funeral that she would eventually write her story.

“I understood that this was the story of many people and many families, hundreds of thousands of military personnel. An average of 22 veterans kill themselves per day,” she said.

On his website, Robinson said the record was about “the mermaid songs that run through our lives.” While the record is darker than previous albums, “American Siren” includes songs like “Cheap Seats,” about an artist watching the “big show” from the cheap seats at a concert, in the hopes of go on stage one day.

“There’s all kind of religious tension going through all of this about dealing with your faith and losing faith, desire and sexuality, but there are also some awesome and honky-tonk songs for it. dancing on the floor in this record, too, “said Ann Powers, NPR, on All Songs Considered.

While the album was nationally acclaimed and recognized, Robinson has a fan base in Telluride.

Traveling Mercies has been one of Telluride Music Company’s best-selling records on Colorado Avenue for years, said co-owner Tom Nading. “American Siren” is also available there on CD and vinyl.

“We’ve known Emily for a while now, and it’s great to see what she does. We hope to put (American Siren) on the local record players. It’s a great record, and I liked it. ‘listen in the store,’ Nading said.

Robinson wrote all the songs except Cheap Seats at her home in Telluride during the pandemic. The album also contains “Old Gods”, one of five original songs written for Shakespeare in the Park’s production “Macbeth” at the Telluride Theater. The other four songs will also be released on a separate EP, Robinson explained.

She credits the community and the mountains as inspiration when writing the record.

“Feeling at home and having the foundation for an incredibly supportive music community, and community in general, is a big part of my process. Telluride is a place that made me feel supported, but also courageous in as a creator, and it’s the home of many creative collaborations, ”said Robinson.

Robinson is currently touring the South East, but will return to Telluride on November 20 for an “Evening with Emily Scott Robinson” at the Sheridan Opera House. The opera stage is a very special place for Robinson.

“This is my original scene. I feel so comfortable playing for my people from Telluride, and I feel so much love from Telluride and the community. I’ve never had a home like Telluride. . This will be my favorite show on the tour, “said Robinson.

But to become a nationally recognized artist and advance in her career, Robinson sometimes has to leave her beloved hometown. However, she said she was incredibly grateful that the city provides a safe and restful place not only for her but for the entire creative community.

“I will do whatever I can to fight and defend the artistic and musical community of Telluride,” said Robinson. “We are one of the important beating hearts of this community.

A local band will join Robinson on the opera stage, consisting of Warren Gilbreath on guitar and banjo, Claybrook Penn on drums, Sam Burgess on bass and Anneke Dean on violin and violin.

Robinson explained that the timing of the show during the offseason was intentional because “it’s for my people, it’s for the locals.”

To purchase tickets for the show, visit sheridanoperahouse.com. Tickets cost $ 20 to $ 25 in reserved seats with a ticketing fee of $ 5.