Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor, How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Diwali on November 4th with great fervor. This year it was all about devouring delicious food and spending quality time with the family. While Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali celebration was fairly silent, others clicked photos and shared on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra also hosted a Diwali puja with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles.

BIG B MAKES DIWALI PUJA AT OLD HOUSE PRATIKSHA WITH THE FAMILY

Amitabh Bachchan, who once hosted the major Diwali festivals, this year celebrated a festival of quiet light. He took to his blog to share with his fans how he celebrated Diwali. He missed the big Diwali celebrations at home and wrote: “The silence was deafening on a Diwali night. and a room full of family and each in their own mobile world .. what fast communication has done to us .. destroy memory, remember .. an answer to all on the net and exhaustion of mind and soul. brain to meet challenges, for public consumption and beyond (sic).

Earlier, Big B was seen with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and grandchildren Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda as they toured their old home, Pratiksha , for Diwali puja.

CELEBRATION OF DIWALI BY KAREENA KAPOOR AND KARISMA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor celebrated Diwali with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. She shared a family photo and wrote: “The only one that can distract me from the pose. Happy Diwali insta famlove all of you .. # the men in my life (sic).”

Karisma Kapoor also gave an overview of her celebration of Diwali with her beloved sister, Kareena, and J Baba.

Many other Bollywood celebrities attended different Diwali parties. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor threw a party at their house. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted arriving at the party together.

Find out how other Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali:

It was indeed a Diwali full of light and fun for Bollywood stars.

