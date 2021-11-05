Actor Dwayne Johnson says no to real guns on set after Baldwin tragedy





LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (Reuters) – Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has said he will no longer use real guns in his films after his friend and fellow actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on a shoot in New Mexico last month. Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21 by a bullet fired from a gun Baldwin was using to rehearse a scene on the set of the Western movie “Rust”. Baldwin had been told by a deputy director that the weapon was “cold,” an industrial term meaning it was safe to use. Johnson, who was in Los Angeles to attend the world premiere of his new Netflix blockbuster “Red Notice” with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, “will no longer use never real weapons “. Actor and producer Dwayne Johnson attends the “Red Notice” premiere in Los Angeles, California, United States on November 3, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File Photo Read more “It was a terrible scenario that happened. I have known Alec (Baldwin) for many, many years. He is a friend of mine and my heart goes out to the families of everyone involved,” he said. declared. “I can’t speak for other production companies, I can’t speak for other studios, but what I can tell you is that it created a new focus and a new perspective on how which we can operate in the future, “Johnson told Reuters. The “Fast & Furious” star said his production company will now use rubber guns and that they will “take care of that in post (production) and we won’t care about the dollars.” The shooting has rekindled concerns about the use of firearms and safety on film sets. Baldwin disputes claims that the production of “Rust” was dangerous and chaotic. “Red Notice,” which sees Johnson teaming up with Reynolds and Gadot for an action-packed heist, airs on Netflix from November 12. Reporting by Omar Younis and Alan Devall; Editing by Raïssa Kasolowsky Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/actor-dwayne-johnson-says-no-real-guns-set-after-baldwin-tragedy-2021-11-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos