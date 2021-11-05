Entertainment
DIWALI’S GREATEST RELEASES of Bollywood – Movies Rediff.com
Diwali has always been a blockbuster period for Bollywood, and the industry is hoping that will continue this year as well.
Joginder Tuteja looks back at how Hindi films have done during this festive season over the past decade.
Surah Mangal Bhari, 2020
Box office collection: Rs 4 crore
When some cinemas opened at 50% of their capacity in 2020, Surah Mangal Bhari made the courageous decision to break free.
Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh star has held on for 10 straight weeks.
Although the collections were quite low at Rs 4 crore, this paved the way for the release of other smaller films over the next five months until Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s biggie, Roohi.
Full of house 4, 2019
Box office collection: Rs 208.50 crore
While Akshay Kumar brings his Sooryavanshi in theaters this Diwali was his Full of house 4 which lit up the festival at the box office two years ago.
Reviews were hardly flattering, but audiences assured the film was a huge hit in theaters, satellite and OTT.
Hindustan thugs, 2018
Box office collection: Rs 145.29 crore
Hindustan thugs got a huge record opening of Rs 50.75 crore, followed by a massive drop where the lifespan could not even triple the numbers of the first day.
There were a lot of expectations from this Yash Raj Films production, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, but director Vijay Krishna Acharya disappointed and how.
Golmaal again, 2017
Box office collection: Rs 205.70 crore
outraged Full house, the other comedy franchise that enjoys a hundred percent success rate is Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal.
With Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade as other regulars of the cinema, Golmaal again was the greatest success of all.
Neil Nitin Mukesh played the antagonist in Golmaal again, who co-starred with Tabu and Parineeti Chopra.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016
Box office collection: Rs 112.50 crore
Shivaay
Box office collection: Rs 100.30 crore
Karan Johar’s great clash with Ajay Devgn during Diwali in 2016 will be remembered.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed at the box office and ended up eating each other’s things.
Still, both films performed well and gave audiences the choice between a romantic musical and an actor.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, 2015
Box office collection: Rs 210 crore
Sooraj Barjatya’s films are always family entertainment, and that is why there was a lot of excitement in trade and exhibition circles, when his Prem Ratan Dhan Payo arrived at Diwali.
Moreover, Salman Khan was back because the music of Prem and Himesh Reshammiya was also very popular.
While the film was not Barjatya’s best, a successful overture followed by decent food made it possible Prem Ratan Dhan Payo exceed the Rs 200 crore mark.
Good year, 2014
Box office collection: Rs 205 crore
The last great success of Shah Rukh Khan, Good year, was exhausted when it was released on Diwali.
Still, it took many years for this Farah Khan director’s first day record to be broken.
The film continued to find a sustained following and while it is expected to do much better, it ended up marking a double century.
It has been seven years since, and Shah Rukh Khan is expected to mark his next double century with Pathan.
Krishna 3, 2013
Box office collection: Rs 244.92 crore
Despite the resounding success of Krishna 3, director Rakesh Roshan has yet to bring Krish 4 on the floors again.
Krishna 3 was a big deal with Hrithik Roshan leading the cast with Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan, 2012
Box office collection: Rs 122 crore
Son of Sardaar
Box office collection: Rs 105 crore
If 2016 saw the big clash between Ajay Devgn and Dharma Productions, then four years ago there had been an even bigger battle between the actor and Yash Raj Films.
Much has been said and written about Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar compete on the same day.
Both films were family artists and ended up scoring a century at the box office each.
Ra. A, 2011
Box office collection: Rs 115 crore
It’s been exactly 10 years since Shah Rukh Khan brought his dream project Ra.A On the screen.
Many years in the making, this science fiction directed by Anubhav Sinha has been a once in a lifetime experience for audiences with Arjun Rampal playing the antagonist and Kareena Kapoor as the main lady.
The film opened up pretty well and then did quite well overall.
