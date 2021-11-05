Review: Manic Hollywood’s Satire The Beta Test is one of the most quirky and thrilling independent films of the year





Jim Cummings in the beta test.Courtesy of Vortex Media

Written and directed by Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe

Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe Featuring Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe and Virginia Newcomb

Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe and Virginia Newcomb Classification N / A; 93 minutes

N / A; 93 minutes Available digitally on demand from November 5 Critics’ Choice A bold, raw and almost manic mashup of Eyes wide closed, Ivan XTC and HBO Entourage, the new thriller-satire The beta test is here to test your limits. Limits on what, exactly? Well, loads of Hollywood insider gibberish, bloody scenes of domestic violence, and ultra-loathsome alpha male antiheroes, to begin with. But for those who can tolerate and appreciate in reverse the toxic tricks co-directors Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe deploy, The beta test is one of the most unusual and exciting independent films of the season. The story centers on the fast-talking Hollywood agent Jordan (Cummings), who peddles a high-energy mark of false sincerity that begins to rot his soul. Between meetings proselytizing the benefits of packaging deals (which agencies increasingly rely on to fill commissions) and monologues about the destruction of the Writers Guild of America, Jordan falls into a web of deception. sexual and mind games industry. Jim Cummings and Virginia Newcomb in the beta test.Courtesy of Vortex Media The journey arrives in the form of a purple letter, posted anonymously, which promises Jordan fiancés a non-binding encounter with a secret admirer. Arriving with a checklist of favorite fetishes and sex positions, along with a key card to the hotel room where the affair will take place, the invitation is like Willy Wonkas’ golden ticket, but for morons. What follows is a film that is both brutal and cerebral, with actions of Jordan resulting in the neurosis and paranoia one would expect, but also highlighting a society ruled by the mining and manipulation of personal data. Cummings and McCabe (the latter appearing here as a colleague of gentler Jordans) are interested in the constraints and expectations of monogamy, to be sure, but are more eager to scratch the contemporary itch of how our private digital empires have us. only done more naked than ever. PJ McCabe, Jacqueline Doke and Jim Cummings in the beta test.Courtesy of Vortex Media The Hollywood setting seems almost incidental, which is a good thing, as the filmmakers intentionally chose to cheaply replicate the high-powered landscape to the point of absurdity (no reputable agency would operate in Jordans’ poorly designed office. ), or they decided that the gnarly push of their screenplay would triumph over their shortcomings in the production budget. Halfway through, Jordan angrily asks a client how much longer do you want to keep doing stuff that no one has seen? It’s a line of dialogue as winking as any other, but, in an ideal world, it’s a question Cummings and McCabe will never ask themselves again. In the interest of consistency across all reviews, The Globe has removed its star rating system in film and theater to align with the coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critics Pick designation throughout the cover.

