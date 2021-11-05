Entertainment
By Susan Cohn Senior Correspondent for The Daily Journal | Culture & Leisure
ALL THE TIME HER HEART HAS TAKEN FLIGHT: MY FAIR LADY STAR SHEREEN AHMED SHARES AN UNCONVENTIONAL AUDITION, THE CHALLENGES OF BECOMING ELIZA DOOLITTLE AND PLANS FOR HER FIRST VISIT TO SAN FRANCISCO.
DJ: What was the first live musical that you saw?
SA: I didn’t see my first live musical until I was in high school. I saw Memphis in New York and was completely impressed. It was a Wednesday morning and I was in the seat furthest from the balcony, but every moment I felt like I was there on stage. It cemented for me that this was what I was going to do for the rest of my life.
DJ: When did you start playing?
SA: I have always tried theater in school since I was a child, but it was not until college that I started to embark on a career as a professional theater artist. I started performing in local community theaters around Maryland and really learning the ropes. My first paid gig was in The Sound of Music, earning $ 10 per show. I felt so proud of it!
DJ: Did you take theater, dance or singing lessons?
SA: I didn’t go to art school, but I kind of created my own musical theater program by signing up for as many general theater and dance classes as I could when I was in school. Towson University. Towson’s Dr Theresa Bickham completely transformed my vocal technique and helped me find my own unique voice.
DJ: When was the first time you saw My Fair Lady?
SA: The first time I saw My Fair Lady was when I was 12, with Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison in the iconic film. I was hypnotized.
DJ: What are the challenges of participating in a work as well known as My Fair Lady?
SA: Audiences have a deep connection to My Fair Lady and the icons that go with it (i.e. the astonishing Audrey Hepburn and the glorious Julie Andrews). I had to break away from the expectations of recreating Audrey or Julies performances and instead find my own Eliza talking to me. I like to say that I don’t put myself in their shoes, but that I walk alongside them.
DJ: How was your audition for My Fair Lady?
SA: My hearing … was crazy. I had just finished a contract as lead singer on a cruise ship and landed in New York. I was not yet part of the actors’ union and I had no agent or credit in my name. After two weeks of audition, a friend told me that My Fair Lady was hosting an open audition for Ms Pearce. I decided to stop the audition. I sang 16 bars of Will I Ever Tell You? of The Man of Music. I sang my song and left. Then I got a callback at Lincoln Center. Then another. The fact that I got backstage at Lincoln Center was enough for me! Then I got the call that I would make my Broadway debut in the Lincoln Center Theaters production set of My Fair Lady. My knees flexed. I could not believe it.
DJ: What about Eliza who resonates with you?
SA: The story of Elizas is a story of ambition and the realization of your dreams. I think we can all relate to this on some level. I resonate so deeply with her ambition to overcome the obstacles that stand before her, especially after the heartache of the past 18 months. Eliza reminds me that anything is possible if you think about it.
DJ: What would you say to someone who thinks they know everything about My Fair Lady?
SA: I think the audience will be surprised at how relevant this material is today. The issues discussed on the show are issues we are currently experiencing, class divisions, gender relations, I could go on and on.
DJ: What will you do with your free time in San Francisco?
SA: It’s my first time in San Francisco. I want to cross the Golden Gate Bridge blowing up Frank Sinatra’s I Left My Heart in San Francisco. Oh, and explore all the cafes in town!
“MY FAIR LADY” FEATURES. The Lincoln Center Theater production of “My Fair Lady” runs at the Orpheum Theater, 1192 Market St. in San Francisco, through November 28. Two hours and 55 minutes include an intermission. No children under 5 allowed. For more information on tickets, visit https://www.broadwaysf.com/.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Circle and the American Theater Critics Association. She can be reached at [email protected]
