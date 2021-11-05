The most notable versions of Princess Diana seen on screen | Entertainment

princess diana has lived such a sensational and public life that it is no wonder that writers and directors have exploited it for television and film since the world first learned its name.

Just a 19-year-old aristocrat when she got engaged to Charles, a 20-year-old princess when she became one of the most famous women in the world and a 36-year-old divorced mother of two when she died in a car accident in Paris, the life of the princess was short but rich. And in the years before and after his death in 1997, filmmakers used the most dramatic elements of his life as storytelling material, most recently Pablo Larran’s arthouse drama. “Spencer,” with Kristen Stewart as princess of the people.

But it’s easier to capture Diana’s shy smiles and uplifted eyes than it is to capture her inner pain and silent challenge. Physical manners alone don’t make a great performance. Many have portrayed the late Princess of Wales in film and television – People counted at least 12 – with varying degrees of success. Take a look at some of the most memorable Dianas seen on screen.

Naomi Watts, “Diane” (2013)

Watts certainly looked the part in this otherwise boring adaptation of Diana’s final years of life, but the stilted film was “ripped apart by British critics.” CNN reported at the time of its release. Although the film dramatizes some of the Princess of Wales’ most iconic moments, including her walk through an Angolan minefield as part of a campaign against anti-personnel mines, the film was panned for lack of drama and sentiment, among other important qualities. A Guardian review, in a single star review, openly questioned whether the film was “an MI5 plot to blacken Diana’s name and make her appear plastic and absurd.” Although some gave him props for his accent, most of the criticism was “meh” on the portrayal of Watts.

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” season 4 (2020)

Perhaps the most painful adaptation of Diana put on screen, Corrin’s Young Spencer was written as perhaps the friendliest figure in the series. Over the course of the season, viewers saw Diana go from a dynamic, naive aristocrat to a fierce mother and defensive wife (or ex-wife, as we’ll likely see Diana divorce Charles in ” The crown“next season). His performance was so moving – and the reaction to real royal life that the series portrays so negative – that the British Minister for Culture begged Netflix to add a warning so that the public would know that the series was a work of fiction. For his performance, Corrin won a Golden Globe.

Jeanna de Waal, “Diane: the musical” (2021)

Although the musical she starred in was universally vilified upon its release on Netflix – filmed for the streamer with the intention of opening on Broadway later this month – de Waal injects at least some warmth into the powerful ’80s ballads with keen lyrics. Restrained even as she dives from a scene and rips her emerald dress to reveal a white Maddona-style lace panty, de Waal manages to do something out of lyrics like “Harry, my red-haired son / You will be always unrivaled. ” A review for RogerEbert.com called her performance “capable, albeit a little stiff,” even in scenes in which Diana is in private. It is a curious choice, especially for an art as imaginative as musical theater.

Diana’s temperament might be hard to translate into song: the extraordinary drag queen Katya also played Diana in a musical number on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars”, a performance Rupaul found missing. Unlike de Waal, however, Katya’s flirtatious Diana was allowed to swing some of them, even throwing her tiara off her blonde head.

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” (2021)

It was the “they don’t” heard around the world. Stewart only uttered two words as Diana in the teaser for “Spencer,” most of which focused on her silent decomposition in the lavish and haunting Royal Family Estate of Sandringham, but those who doubted the star of “Twilight” could nail Diana’s accents have been briefly proven wrong. Director Pablo Larran called Stewart a “force of nature” as Diana, founding the often fantastic film that is, by Brian Lowry of CNN, a more forgiving fable than a reliable biopic (the specter of Anne Boleyn makes an appearance at one point). While her film is likely to divide audiences seeking a direct account of the People’s Princess, Stewart is already attracting considerable Oscar buzz for her A-capital role in “Spencer.”

The TV movie / miniseries Dianas

Several women have played Diana in made-for-television films over the past 40 years, including Catherine Oxenberg of “Dynasty” (twice, 10 years apart) and “Star Wars” star Genevieve O’Reilly. Many of these films and miniseries were critical failures, but only one was adapted from the biography Diana cooperated with: “Diana: her true story” a 1993 miniseries starring Serena Scott Thomas. His Diana was ice cold and kidnapped – the focus of the film was largely her crumbling marriage to Charles – and wore bowl-shaped wigs exclusively. The hair was not good, but the reviews were relatively warm: in a favorable review, Variety called the series “engaging and entertaining”, although Weekly entertainment questioned his negative portrayal of Charles, a “selfish, pessimistic and melancholy mope” – this was Diana’s story, after all.

Next: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” season 5 (2022)

We haven’t seen anything of Debicki’s Diana beyond the photos taken on set, but she bears a striking resemblance to the Princess (although at over 6 feet tall Debicki has a few inches on the Princess of Wales ). She will play Diana for the last two seasons of “The Crown”, taking over from Corrin. We will probably have the opportunity to see Debicki don Diana’s black strappy dress and relive Di’s revealing interview with Martin Bashir, which was investigated decades later by the BBC into accusations that he cheated on Diane use false documents to record the interview. (And with any luck Debicki will switch too oversized sweatshirts and cycling shorts, a casual style that Diana popularized long before Kim Kardashian and young TikTokkers copied the look.)

