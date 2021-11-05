These 5 Bollywood couples are getting married soon





Published on

November 05, 2021, 11:43 AM

These Bollywood Celebs May Get Married Soon As lockdown restrictions slowly ease, it’s time for the group baaja baaraat for our Bollywood celebrities.



Rumors of a big big wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been circulating for two months.



Reports say they would be harnessed to Rajasthan next month.



While waiting for a quote, here are the others who may soon be getting married.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa: can take place as early as next week Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been in a relationship since 2010, will probably be the first to take the plunge.



Sources reveal that their wedding will be very close and will be held from November 10 to 12.



Other details like the venue, the wedding outfits are not out yet and no confirmation from any of them either.



But we’re way too excited anyway!

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: their wedding is scheduled for next month

Ankita Lokhande, who had dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years, would marry boyfriend Vicky Jain from “December 12-14, 2021”.



Their close entourage has been communicated and invitations will be sent shortly.



Speaking of her big day, Lokhande had said that she wanted a “Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani wedding”, so he is waiting to see if it finally takes place.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Not in December, it’s probably happening in January

People are looking forward to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding as if it was their own!



A favorite couple of the masses, they were said to have been married for a long time, but as they want a “big chaadi, they are in no hurry. They need more time to plan it. ”



Rumors say they could have their nuptials next January in Mumbai or Rajasthan.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar: January wedding in Italy or Dubai

Popular TV actress Mouni Roy is set to tie the knot with her Dubai-based businessman and banker boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January next year.



His cousin, Vidyut Roy Sarkar revealed to a local newspaper in Cooch Behar (his homeland) that a large wedding ceremony was planned in Italy or Dubai.



The Brahmastra The actress will also host a reception in her hometown in West Bengal.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal: May marries in February-March Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha’s plans to get married this year have failed due to the raging pandemic.



“It has been an overwhelming year for everyone and that is why our celebrations have stalled,” he said in an interview.



But now the duo have decided to get married, come what may.



“We definitely have plans for February-March maybe,” the actor said last month.



I wish them good luck!



