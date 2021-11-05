Marvel’s Halloween special for Disney + reportedly picked an A + actor as an awesome comic book monster





While Marvel Studios has largely stuck to the more universally adopted superhero storytelling during the first dozen or so years of its existence, Kevin Feige & Co. have been more willing to embark on darker and longer tales. strange through Disney + projects, with WandaVision open the basement door for witches and the Darkhold and more! Fans can expect the MCU to embrace the Halloween season soon thanks to the next untitled specia l that’s currently in development, and it looks like the special has locked in a great first actor for the monstrous lead role. Marvel is said to have signed on to the ever-impressive Gael Garcia Bernal for his Halloween special, and Variety’s report would have some genre-related sense, given that Bernal was last seen on the big screen in The Mystery of horror of M. Night Shyamalan Old . (Her most current TV role is in the recently released Netflix animated series Maya and the Three, which is well outside the realm of horror, but still.) According to outlet sources, Bernal potentially plays the role of a howl-worthy Marvel monster, Werewolf by Night. (Image credit: Marvel) Even though plot details are hidden behind locked doors, the presence of Werewolf by Night has helped give fans an idea of ​​what to expect from the Marvel Halloween special. Namely, that we’ll likely see some badass transformation effects and werewolf makeup, which isn’t typically Marvel’s flavor. But given that we’re at a point where the MCU will soon (ishly) introduce the two Moon knight and Blade in the multiverse, maybe now is the perfect time for the comic book studio to pull out the big claws with Werewolf by Night. And if Gael Garcia Bernal is any indication of how the rest of the special will air, it will undoubtedly be another hub for great MCU performances. While Bernal isn’t necessarily a household name like Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. or even Moon knightOscar Isaac is, the actor is always one of the best things about any movie or TV show he stars in. Mozart in the jungle To And your mother too To Bad Education, the actor has proven to be a thoughtful and powerful performer who will undoubtedly offer similar products with his entry into Marvel’s mysterious multiverse. Considering nothing is fully confirmed yet, it’s unclear whether Gael Barcia Bernal would represent the Jacob Russoff / Jack Russell iteration or the Jake Gomez alter ego of Werewolf by Night. The character first appeared as Jack Russell in 1972, through Spotlight on wonders, and landed his own eponymous race later that same year. Meanwhile, the Jake Gomez version was introduced much more recently, in October 2020, for a new Werewolf by night series. Either way, I’ll be delighted to see Gael Garcia Bernal join the MCU in any capacity. While waiting to learn more, find out all that remains to be done this year with our fall 2021 premiere TV program.

