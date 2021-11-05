AMC Entertainment to expand beyond theatrical exhibition and enter multi-billion dollar popcorn industry

AMC will operate malls retail stores, counters and kiosks serving freshly made AMC theaters, Perfectly Popcorn, starting in 2022

AMC is also preparing to partner with home food delivery services, allowing moviegoers to order from a nearby AMC theater and enjoy AMC Perfectly Popcorn theaters from the comfort of their own homes.

AMC to sell “To Go” packs of freshly popped popcorn in its theaters for take out and / or pick up

Coming later in 2022, consumers will be able to purchase Perfect Popcorn at supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide.

LEAWOOD, Kan., November 4, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), the largest movie theater operator in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and globally, today announced that it is expanding its business outside of the traditional theatrical exhibition industry with plans to capture a piece of the growing multi-billion dollar popcorn market. AMC will sell its popular theaters AMC Perfectly Popcorn, which has been available to consumers in theaters for over a century continuously since the year 1920, through four new platforms.

Photo courtesy of AMC Cinemas

Starting in 2022, AMC will begin selling freshly made AMC theater-perfect popcorn in select malls across the country. These new kiosks, counters and stores will feature real AMC movie theater popcorn and other AMC movie goodies.

In addition, AMC also plans to make its newly released AMC Perfectly Popcorn theaters in nearby theaters available through home food delivery services. This way, consumers will be able to enjoy a slice of the AMC experience when they are entertained at home.

AMC will be selling “take out” packages at its cinemas of freshly popped popcorn for take out and / or pick up.

Also coming later in 2022, AMC plans to offer perfectly pre-packaged and ready-to-go popcorn AMC theaters, which will begin to hit supermarkets and convenience stores across the country.

The US multi-billion popcorn market is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years. With the popularity of AMC Theaters Perfectly Popcorn and given AMC’s current position as the largest supplier of freshly popped popcorn in the United States, AMC believes that an expansion in the sale of popcorn to retail outside of theaters is a natural extension of AMC’s core. Business.

AMC initially plans to launch up to five “AMC Theaters Perfectly Popcorn” stores, counters and / or kiosks in malls nationwide in the first half of 2022. These initial locations will likely be in malls without AMC theater locations. AMC plans to open up to 15 retail stores by the end of 2022. Many more locations are expected to open in 2023 and beyond. The menu will consist of traditional and gourmet popcorn, candy and other movie theater treats, Coca-Cola Freestyle options, and bottled water. All of these AMC Theaters Perfectly Popcorn locations will feature freshly made on-site popcorn, allowing consumers to enjoy the unbeatable taste and aroma of “real movie theater popcorn” outside of the theater.

Also in the plans for 2022, consumers will be able to order AMC Perfectly Popcorn theaters from nearby theaters and have it delivered to their homes through the use of existing mobile home delivery services. AMC will also begin selling “take out” packages of freshly popped popcorn in its theaters for take out and / or pick up. And AMC strives to deliver perfectly prepackaged, microwave-ready AMC popcorn theaters, which will hit the shelves of supermarkets and convenience stores across the country later in the year.

Adam Aron, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC, said: “The announcement that AMC will become a competitor in the multibillion popcorn market is so natural and logical that one wonders why the idea has not been tried before. Needless to say, AMC is very familiar with popcorn. On our busiest days, AMC theaters currently produce around 50 tonnes of popcorn per day. But the popularity of popcorn extends far beyond the doors of our theaters. With this new AMC initiative, we expect to reach whole new segments of the American population with our popular AMC Perfectly Popcorn theaters. For AMC Entertainment, this is an opportunity to diversify our business and create a new source of income for our business, while delighting popcorn lovers, whether they are in our theaters, on the go, or in the comfort of their own home. “

AMC is the largest film exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest in the world with approximately 950 theaters and 10,500 screens worldwide. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition sector by: deploying its Signature power reclining seats; provide improved food and drink choices; generate greater customer engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website and mobile apps; offering premium wide-format experiences and showing a wide variety of content, including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information visit amctheatres.com.

