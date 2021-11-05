Henna from Bollywood divorces Javed Jafri’s 4 marriages to Adnan Sami

Today is the birthday of Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar who appeared in the movie “Henna”. Zeba has made a lot of people crazy for her beauty despite not being seen in the movies anymore. However, the actor who brought this Pakistani actress to Bollywood was Raj Kapoor. Zeba appeared in the 1991 movie Henna starring Rishi Kapoor and it was her first movie. By the way, Zeba is from Pakistan. However, Raj Kapoor was said to have been so impressed with her beauty that she gifted Zeba the movie Henna.

While Zeba had a good film life, her married life was not very good. Zeba was married to singer Adnan Sami in addition to actor Javed Jafri, but they didn’t get married. Zeba has had four marriages. Let me tell you, Zeba is the daughter of Pakistani politician and former Attorney General Yahya Bakhtiar. She started her career with the small screen in Pakistan. She played a central role in the television series Anarkali in 1988. Seeing her work on the same show, Raj Kapoor entrusted her with a job in the film ‘Henna’ which is being produced under the RK banner. The film was a blockbuster but after that none of his films could do well.

When Zeba was unsuccessful in Bollywood, she returned to Pakistan and acted in many films. Zeba starred in Bollywood movies like “Stuntman” and “Jai Vikranta” after “Henna”. According to reports, Zeba has had four marriages. She first married Salman Waliani and had a daughter although the two paths parted soon after. Zeba then married actor Javed Jafri in 1989, although when information about the two surfaced in the media, Zeba called them rumors and denied the marriage. Javed had made his Nikahnama public by then, but the two divorced within a year.

Then, in 1993, Zeba married Adnan Sami for the third time, and Adnan was 22 years old. The two had a son Ajan Sami but Zeba and Adnan separated after four years of marriage. Around this time, a legal battle also took place between the two over custody of the son and Zeba was granted custody of the son. Zeba finally married Pakistani Sohail Khan Leghadi for the fourth time and now Zeba leads a happy life in Pakistan and appears on many Pakistani shows.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali with her husband

Alia celebrated Diwali with Ranbir, shared beautiful photos

Athiya Shetty made the headlines not because of her films but because of …