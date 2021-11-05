Complaint against actor Joju George for using vehicles in violation of the law





Kochi: Actor Joju George is likely to face a plethora of cases, as the Congress party decided to challenge him legally as a tit for tat move on the former, expressing anger at an earlier organized strike this week. Manaf Puthuvayil, a resident of Kalamassery, filed a complaint with the Regional Transport Authority, accusing actor Joju George of using two vehicles bearing the illegal registration number format. The complainant alleged that the actor removed the high security number and was using a sophisticated license plate on one of his cars. Another car used by Joju has a Haryana registration number, he alleged. If one has to use the car permanently in Kerala, according to the rules, he has to change the number registered in another state. Joju’s continued use of the Haryana registration number in Kerala violated the motor vehicle law, the complainant alleged. RTO PM Basheer said the Deputy Motor Vehicle Inspector was tasked with investigating the first complaint. The second complaint was forwarded to Chalakudy RTO.

The complaint follows Joju’s altercation with congressional officials as they blocked a main road in Kochi to protest rising fuel prices. Previous complaint Secretary of State for the Youth Congress, PY Shahjahan, also filed a complaint against the actor for walking around public places during the protest without wearing a mask. The actor violated Covid security protocol, which is why a case should also be filed against him under the Outbreak Control Act, the complainant said. Meanwhile, DySP Aishwarya Dongre said complaints against Joju will be investigated and if evidence is obtained a case will be registered accordingly. Action on damaged car Congressman PG Joseph, 47, a resident of Thaikkudam who was arrested for vandalizing the Jojus vehicle, has been remanded in custody. Non-releasable sections were slapped against him. A case has been registered in connection with the incident against 15 people, including former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany and 50 other identifiable people.

