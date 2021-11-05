Will that pave the way for other releases now that cinemas have reopened across the country? This is the question everyone in operating circles, distributors, filmmakers and the industry at large are waiting to be answered, once the curtains are raised for the unveiling of. Sooryavanshi. Frankly, this is a landmark activity in itself, as the action artist led by Akshay Kumar is practically the first to see a release like this (over 4,000 screens) after March 2020 when the pandemic showed his face. ugly. Now that the second wave has set in, Sooryavanshi has emerged as a litmus test for Bollywood biggies.
It’s a different playing field in which Sooryavanshi works. It happens at a pan-Indian level. It should work on multiplexes as well as single displays. It would result in the reopening of several cinemas. It is the first Bollywood film to find such an arrival. Its output is actually comparable to big ones like Good Newwz, Houseful 4 and Mangal Mission, which all ended up reaching a double century each.
Will Akshay Kumar mark another double century, this time with Rohit Shetty, whose last outing Simba was also a blockbuster with a double century score? We hope that this is indeed the case. However, before that, let’s take one thing at a time. After all, the result of 150 crore for a film releasing today would equate to 200 crore in the pre-pandemic era. Likewise, if a movie took a 30 crore opening in the last one, a similar release with equal credentials can rejoice with a 20 crore start. After all, we haven’t even seen this in a very long time and it’s something that we expect to Sooryavanshi now.
It would all be known by the end of Friday, but for now it seems likely that a 20-25 crore opening day is expected. As long as it is, Sooryavanshi would indeed be on a winning start. Hope this is the case.
