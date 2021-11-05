Sons of Anarchy Piney and Star Trek actor turned 80 – deadline





William Lucking, who played Piney Winston in FX’s Sons of anarchy and had over 100 other film and television credits in a career spanning nearly half a century, has passed away, his agent confirmed to Deadline. He was 80 years old. Lucking died on October 18 at his Las Vegas home. No cause of death has been revealed. An obituary shared by his wife Sigrid Lucking says: “Although William often played tough guys and strong men, in his real life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who liked to discuss politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert well – sharp opinions on art and poetry. Lucking was born June 17, 1941 in Michigan and moved with his family to California in the 1950s. A literature graduate from UCLA, he continued his theater studies at the Pasadena Playhouse. Chance with Scott Bakula in ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’, 2005

Everett Collection

Throughout his long Hollywood career he has portrayed a wide range of characters on big and small screens, including 1976 oklahoma crude, across from Faye Dunaway; the original Colonel Lynch in NBC’s Team A in the 80s ; and in different roles in the Star Trek series Deep space 9 and Business during the 1990s and 2000s, respectively. Lucking began his career in the late 1960s and early 1970s with guest roles in such popular shows as Impossible mission, Ironside, The Virginian, The Partridge Family and Bonanza. He continued to work steadily in film and television over the following decades, with roles in series including Kojak, Gunsmoke, M * A * S * H, Bullets, and The Waltons, movies like Doc Savage: Bronze Man, Extreme Justice, and The wild river. Along the way, Lucking starred in two short-lived TV series: CBS Crime Dramas Shannon (1981-82) and Outlaw (1986-87). Ron Perlman with Lucking in “Sons of Anarchy”

Everett Collection

Lucking joined the cast of Kurt Sutter’s biker drama Sons of anarchy during his first season in 2008 as Piney Winston, one of the founding members of the motorcycle club with his best friend John Teller. The character was part of the First 9 and was known to fiercely protect the club’s legacy from outsiders and, more importantly, insiders like Clay Murrow (Ron Perlman), who was wrecking the club and what he originally stood for. . But after being diagnosed with emphysema in 1991 and a serious drinking problem, Piney’s health began to decline. He remained on the show for four seasons and nearly 50 episodes, with an oxygen tube, until the character was murdered. Piney’s legacy continued thanks to his son Opie Winston (Ryan Hurst), best friend of series protagonist Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), son of John. Lucking is survived by his wife, two daughters, Marjet Lucking and Juliana Ryan, and their families. Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/11/william-lucking-dead-sons-of-anarchy-star-trek-actor-1234868098/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos