Brother John Hollywood, SJ, who served Jesuit schools, dies at 83





A funeral mass was offered on November 4 at the Jesuit community chapel of Colombière in Baltimore for Jesuit Brother John B. Hollywood. Brother John, former corporate director at Loyola Blakefield in Towson (2002-07) and treasurer and assistant minister at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore (1980-87) died on October 31. He was 83 years old. Born in Pennsylvania, Brother John entered the Society of Jesus at the Novitiate of St. Isaac Jogues in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, in 1957. He made his final vows at the Church of the Gesu in Philadelphia in 1971. Brother John served in many schools and universities in the provinces of Maryland during his more than six decades in the Society of Jesus, ministering in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC. He also worked as treasurer for the Vatican Observatory Foundation, serving both in Rome and Tucson, Arizona. Later in his ministry, Brother John served directly in the province of Maryland, overseeing the finances of its apostolic properties, and then as an assistant to the advancement office, raising the necessary funds for elderly Jesuits and men in training. Brother John also worked in Jerusalem as the Knight Commander of the Holy Sepulcher, an order whose mission is to support the Christian presence in the Holy Land. He was an active member of the Old Order of the Hibernians, an Irish Catholic fraternal organization. Also look Baltimore native Father Joseph Doyle, SSJ who ran the New Orleans school, dies at 82 Deacon J. Donald MacKnew, deacon of St. Margaret’s Church, dies at 88 Lou Baldwin, Catholic journalist for 35 years, dies at 86 Colin Powell is recalled for the priority he gave to education, hard work, goals Sister Patricia Cherry, OP, dies at 90 Longtime teacher Sister Patricia Ann Warnick dies aged 83 Copyright © 2021 Catholic Media Review To print

