Entertainment Calendar: November 511 | Entertainment
HEYDAY, 9:30 p.m. Friday November 5, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
HEMLOCK, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 5, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Violence & Vic Tour, $ 15 to $ 20, mesatheater.com.
A BAND CALLED ALEXIS, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, November 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, entrepôt2565.com.
DEMO NIGHT, 6.30 p.m. Friday November 5, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., annual demo night with limited entry, RSVP for a free ticket at 243-7337 ext. 2.
“KILL YOUR IDOLS ART SHOW”, reception 7 to 9 pm Friday, November 5, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., annual tribute art exhibition paying homage to any person, place or even abstract concept that inspires them , facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
“A CLEAR WAY OF SEEING”, reception 5 pm to 7 pm Friday, November 5, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, views of the world in works by Cristin Johnson, Jenny McIntyre and Julia Reid , music, food, drinks, opening of Holiday Art Mart, facebook.com/MontroseArtCenter.
“CATCH THE LIGHT FANTASTIC,” 5 to 8 p.m. reception Friday, November 5, The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., plein air and studio landscape oil paintings of the Colorado Plateau by local artist Mark Akin, facebook.com/main412.
KEEP THE “A” IN THE STEAM ART EVENT, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, Pomona Elementary School, 588 25 1/2 Road, arts activities for children, live art demonstration, food truck , bake sale and silent auction featuring local artwork, gift certificates, event tickets, merchandise and more, fundraising to keep a professional art teacher and classes for Pomona students, pomona.d51schools.org.
ONE NIGHT AT THE RACES, 5 p.m. Friday, November 5, Colorado Mesa University, hosted by the Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center, night of entertainment, food, winner selection and betting with fun money on the races of horses, bring a wrapped bag to be entered into the draw to go straight to the Red Cliff Lodge in Moab, Utah for the weekend, tickets are $ 60 each, $ 100 for two or a table of 10 for $ 500, tickets to gvequineassistedlearningcenter.org.
CULTURE FEST, Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., Art Reception 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Festival 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, art exhibition, cultural events, country tables, free entry, mesacountylibraries.org.
WESTERN SLOPE COWBOY GATHERING, Friday and Saturday November 5 and 6, Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court, hosted by Museums of Western Colorado, cowboy entertainment, performance sessions noon to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, free shows during the day, donations accepted; evening show tickets $ 15 adults, $ 25 couples, children free, westernslopecowboygathering.com.
THE WILDWOODS, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Saturday November 6, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, all seats reserved $ 17, rhythmsain.net.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Saturday November 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, entrepôt2565.com.
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOLS ANNUAL ARTS, CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR, 10 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, November 6, Central High School, 550 Warrior Way, over 40 tables and spaces with handcrafted arts and crafts, vendors, a bake sale, silent auction, raffle, children’s face painting, food concessions, proceeds will go to the CHS Incentive Team for National Competition Expenses in California, 970-254-6200, ext. 22107 ([email protected]).
CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, hosted by PEO Chapter HU, various local artisans and vendors, breakfast burritos and pulled pork sandwiches available at the purchase, free admission, 970-256-1312.
NAVAJO TACO AND NOL BAZAR DINNER, Saturday, November 6, Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita, serving 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 46 p.m., take-out available, $ 9 adults, $ 5 10 years and over, 970-858-3490.
AMPED 2 OPEN MOVIE NIGHT, Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 6, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., Powderhorn Mountain Resort presents the ski and snowboard movies “Two Vans, No Plans” at 7:30 p.m. and “The Stomping Grounds ”at 8:10 pm, free entry for 2021-2022 Powderhorn season subscribers or $ 9 at the box office, Powderhorn.com.
CELEBRATION OF THE 17TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDATION FOR CULTURAL EXCHANGES, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 6, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., Salvadoran art auction, live music, Salvadorian cuisine, award party diplomas, RSVP appreciated but not compulsory, 970- 433-2897, FCEelsalvador.org.
VETERANS DAY PARADE, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, Main Street downtown, 970-208-5620, 970-433-9852.
RIM ROCK RUN POST RACE PARTY, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at the finish line at the Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, with live entertainment, local food and a coffee shop. outdoors, take a chair, rimrockmarathon.com.
PAONIA FILM FESTIVAL, Saturday and Sunday November 6-7, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, celebrating regional filmmakers 9:30 am-10pm Saturday and local filmmakers 11:30 am-9pm Sunday, tickets $ 50- $ 80, schedule and tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com/paonia-film-festival.
BRIAN KRINKE AND ADAM KLUCK, 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., violin and piano concert, tickets $ 12 adults, $ 10 seniors, tickets to coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
TUESDAY JAM, 710 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., pick up an instrument, 241-4010.
A LITTLE MIDI MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., with artists Graham and Stefanie Anduri, bass baritone and soprano, donations accepted, fumcgj.org/a-little-noon-music.
MARVEL YEARS AND MADDY O’NEAL, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, November 11, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, glitch-hop / electro soul dance music, $ 14 to $ 19, mesatheater.com.
MOUNTAIN FILM ON TOUR, virtual program available 9:00 a.m. Thursday, November 11 to 11:55 p.m. Sunday, November 14, presented by Western Colorado Alliance for Community Action, suggested donation of $ 15, purchase of access to the digital program at bit.ly/31q0Z64.
