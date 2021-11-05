Lionel Blair: veteran actor, dancer and artist dies at age 92 | Lionel blair

Veteran actor, dancer and performer Lionel Blair has died aged 92, his agent has announced.

Born Henry Lionel Ogus, he grew up in Stamford Hill, north London, after his family left Canada, worked in television as an actor, tap dancer, presenter and choreographer over the course of a career of seven decades. He died Thursday morning surrounded by his family, according to his management company.

The artist continued to work in the West End but decided to stop acting in 1947 during which he assumed his stage name Lionel Blair.

In the 1960s, he became a celebrity appearing on variety shows as part of his dance troupe in addition to appearing in films such as The Limping Man, A Hard Days Night and The Beauty Jungle.

He may be remembered more as one of the team captains of Give Us a Clue, a charades-based game show that aired from the 1970s to the 1990s.

In recent years, he has made appearances on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother in 2004 and The Real Marigold Hotel.

He married Susan Blair in 1967 and the couple have three children.

Blair nurtured his passion for performing while taking shelter from air raids during WWII. At first he was evacuated from north London to Oxford with his sister Joyce and mother Deborah.

However, the family’s stay in the countryside did not last long and they returned to London after witnessing a German plane crash which led his father, Myer, to recall them to the capital.

If it can happen there, what good is it being in the country far from each other? Blair said his father told him.

His father’s parents were Russian, although Blair described him as the archetypal North London barber. Blair was 13 when his father died after being operated on for a hernia and duodenal ulcer.

Tributes have been paid by many celebrities on social media. Christopher Biggins, TV star and friend of Blair’s, said they often talk to each other on the phone. He told BBC News: He was just the most wonderful, sweetest, funniest and most genuine life giver. His energy was extraordinary.

He said Blair had a great sense of humor and was a tribute to his wonderful family, describing him as the king of pantomime and a man adored by audiences.

Stand-up comedian Ed Byrne tweeted: One of the highlights of my short-lived Saturday morning radio show on BBC London (which I co-hosted with my mom) was when we had Lionel Blair in as a guest.

Smoke cigarettes and spill gin and tonic with us at 11am. He was even made to tap dance on a sheet of plywood. Legend, he said.

Author Emma Kennedy tweeted: I am very happy to have met Lionel Blair.

He was a Phenomenon. Full of magical, fruity anecdotes end with a wink. What a career. What talent. RIPLionel.

Broadcaster Danny Baker wrote on Twitter: A true pal, an incomparable artist, an archive from a golden age, an immeasurable talent.

Can’t believe he won’t be in a green room somewhere, dropping names and living out fantastic stories. A giant. Truly.

Actor Julian Clary tweeted: RIP dear Lionel Blair. A showbiz soldier if there is one.

In an interview with the Guardian in 2013, the artist opened up the secret of his long marriage to Susan. He said: The secret to a successful marriage is the memories.

You must have memories together.

That’s why my father insisted that we go everywhere together, so that we could talk about things.

I am so lucky to have a wife who is a nest builder. Her nest is the most important thing in the world to her.

The actor maintained a shyness about his actual age and once said: I’m 59 plus VAT.