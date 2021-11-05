Entertainment
Lionel Blair: veteran actor, dancer and artist dies at age 92 | Lionel blair
Veteran actor, dancer and performer Lionel Blair has died aged 92, his agent has announced.
Born Henry Lionel Ogus, he grew up in Stamford Hill, north London, after his family left Canada, worked in television as an actor, tap dancer, presenter and choreographer over the course of a career of seven decades. He died Thursday morning surrounded by his family, according to his management company.
The artist continued to work in the West End but decided to stop acting in 1947 during which he assumed his stage name Lionel Blair.
In the 1960s, he became a celebrity appearing on variety shows as part of his dance troupe in addition to appearing in films such as The Limping Man, A Hard Days Night and The Beauty Jungle.
He may be remembered more as one of the team captains of Give Us a Clue, a charades-based game show that aired from the 1970s to the 1990s.
In recent years, he has made appearances on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother in 2004 and The Real Marigold Hotel.
He married Susan Blair in 1967 and the couple have three children.
Blair nurtured his passion for performing while taking shelter from air raids during WWII. At first he was evacuated from north London to Oxford with his sister Joyce and mother Deborah.
However, the family’s stay in the countryside did not last long and they returned to London after witnessing a German plane crash which led his father, Myer, to recall them to the capital.
If it can happen there, what good is it being in the country far from each other? Blair said his father told him.
His father’s parents were Russian, although Blair described him as the archetypal North London barber. Blair was 13 when his father died after being operated on for a hernia and duodenal ulcer.
Tributes have been paid by many celebrities on social media. Christopher Biggins, TV star and friend of Blair’s, said they often talk to each other on the phone. He told BBC News: He was just the most wonderful, sweetest, funniest and most genuine life giver. His energy was extraordinary.
He said Blair had a great sense of humor and was a tribute to his wonderful family, describing him as the king of pantomime and a man adored by audiences.
Stand-up comedian Ed Byrne tweeted: One of the highlights of my short-lived Saturday morning radio show on BBC London (which I co-hosted with my mom) was when we had Lionel Blair in as a guest.
Smoke cigarettes and spill gin and tonic with us at 11am. He was even made to tap dance on a sheet of plywood. Legend, he said.
Author Emma Kennedy tweeted: I am very happy to have met Lionel Blair.
He was a Phenomenon. Full of magical, fruity anecdotes end with a wink. What a career. What talent. RIPLionel.
Broadcaster Danny Baker wrote on Twitter: A true pal, an incomparable artist, an archive from a golden age, an immeasurable talent.
Can’t believe he won’t be in a green room somewhere, dropping names and living out fantastic stories. A giant. Truly.
Actor Julian Clary tweeted: RIP dear Lionel Blair. A showbiz soldier if there is one.
In an interview with the Guardian in 2013, the artist opened up the secret of his long marriage to Susan. He said: The secret to a successful marriage is the memories.
You must have memories together.
That’s why my father insisted that we go everywhere together, so that we could talk about things.
I am so lucky to have a wife who is a nest builder. Her nest is the most important thing in the world to her.
The actor maintained a shyness about his actual age and once said: I’m 59 plus VAT.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2021/nov/04/lionel-blair-veteran-actor-dancer-and-entertainer-dies-aged-92
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]