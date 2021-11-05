Sister of late actor Brandon Lee demands safer guns on film sets

Sharon Lee, whose brother Brandon was shot and killed on the set of the 1994 filmThe crow, called for mandatory gun safety training on Hollywood film and television sets.

She also said the industry should reduce the number of actual firearms used on film sets.

Lee wrote an essay for Variety in which she outlined the new measures. His article comes after Alec Baldwin fired a propeller pistol on the set of the movie last monthRust, which resulted in the death of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuries to director Joel Souza.

Twenty-eight years after losing my brother, Brandon Lee, in a very similar situation that allowed real bullets on a movie set and made actors agents of death, I am finally in a mental space and emotional healthy enough to raise his voice, Lee wrote in the article.

She continued: Could we require actors to receive mandatory gun safety training before handling a gun on a film set so that they can have some sovereignty over their safety and that of those they point a gun at?

Could we consider giving up the use of real firearms on film sets as much as possible? And could we view this change as an innovation rather than a punishment? “

Lee concluded the article by saying, “Absolutely no one wants the remake rights to this tragedy.

In light of the Rust tragedy, Dwayne Johnson pledged never to use real guns in his productions.

I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without a lack of clarity here, that any movie we have with Seven Bucks Productions, any movie, any TV show, or whatever we do or produce, we won’t be using real guns at all, Johnson saidVariety.