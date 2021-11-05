Bollywood Diwali 2021 was lighted by love and family; see posts from Priyanka, Kareena and others





Lights, family, style and love was the theme of Bollywood stars’ Diwali this year. Celebrities in the film industry spent quality time with loved ones, dressed up in glamorous outfits, and posted jaw-dropping clicks. Whether it was color-coordinated outfits, new couples or newborns, there was it all for Diwali this year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and other stars sent their sincere greetings to their fans for the “Festival of Lights”. Instagram was really on on occasion. Here are some of the highlights of the celebrations: Bollywood stars’ magnificent Diwali 2021 Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas performed the puja and other rituals together. The star couple were all smiles for some moments as they sought the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi. The premiere went on to showcase her “Desi Girl” avatar with actor Mindy Kaling, YouTube star Lilly Singh and the rest. Newborn babies stole the show from their parents, as seen in Jeh, the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, who seemed to marvel at the camera in the arms of Aunt Karisma Kapoor. Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi’s son Avyaan Azaad also celebrated his first Diwali this year. Ayushmann Khurrana’s family and Ajay Devgn’s family have shown that dressing in similar colors has a different charm. The former posed with his wife, filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap, their two children, their brother, actor Aparshakti Khurrana and his wife Akriti, and there was a newborn baby here as well. For the latter, the girl Nysa was missing while Kajol showed that a sari can never go out of fashion. Lara Dutta Bhupathi-Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira also have a coordinated style. Hrithik Roshan was another great family moment as he posed with his father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan, sister Sunaina and others. Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif. However, there was no Vicky Kaushal amid reports of their marriage in December. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have shown that Diwali can also be celebrated without traditional attire. Vivek Oberoi’s family, his wife Priyanka and children, Vivaan and Ameyaa, were beautifully dressed for Diwali. Yami Gautam looked radiant, posing with her husband, director Aditya Dhar, during her first marriage after the wedding.

