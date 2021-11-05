G5 Entertainment Group: interim report January – September 2021





STOCKHOLM – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – G5 Entertainment Package (STO: G5EN): July September 2021 The third quarter is behind us, and it’s reassuring to see gamers continue to enjoy the games our developers have worked so hard on, said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. Already after September we are on the verge of overtaking full year results from 2020. Third quarter revenue in USD grew 1% year-on-year and slipped 1% in SEK due to currencies . Underpinning this performance, in US dollars, is the 36% year-over-year growth of our new generation of games and 7% of our own games. The new generation of games, those titles released in the last two years (since the summer of 2019), accounted for half of the revenue in the last quarter after a sequential growth of 1% compared to the second quarter, while own games represented 66% of the two new records. for G5 and a clear indication of the strength of these games. EBIT for the first nine months of 2021 was 160 MSEK, up 16% year-over-year and on track to surpass last year’s EBIT when we close the fourth quarter. The company has taken it to the next level thanks to the great games the G5 development team has produced and the great work of our marketing team. The turnover for the period was SEK 327.6 million (332.4), a decrease of 1% compared to the same period in 2020 in SEK terms. In US dollar terms, revenue increased 1% year-on-year.

Gross margin increased to 64% (59%) as a larger share of revenue comes from its own games as well as reduced store fees on the Microsoft platform which fell from 30% to 12% as of August 1, 2021.

EBIT for the period was SEK 56.5m (53.7).

The net result for the period was SEK 50.0m (48.5).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 5.82 (5.59).

The cash flow amounted to -39.2 M SEK (32.1), negatively affected by the share buybacks of -88.8 M SEK (-4.6).

The average number of monthly active users (MAU) was 6.7 million, down 2% from the same period in 2020. The average number of daily active users (DAU) was 1.8 million , an increase of 2% compared to the same period in 2020. Average Monthly Single Payers (MUP) amounted to 197.7 thousand, a decrease of 7%, while the average monthly gross income per paying user (MAGRPPU) was $ 68.1, an increase of 13% from the same period last year. This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation and Securities Market Law. The information has been submitted for publication, through the contact person indicated below, at 7:30 a.m. CET on November 5, 2021. About G5 Entertainment G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free games for smartphones, tablets and personal computers that are family friendly, easy to learn and intended for the broadest audience of experienced and novice gamers. The company distributes its games through the G5 Store, Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, and Microsoft Store. The company’s portfolio includes popular games such as Jewels of Rome, Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 Cases, Jewels of the Wild West, Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, The Secret Society, and Wordplay: Search Word Puzzle. Through its main entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is listed on the main mid-cap segment of the Stockholm market under the trade symbol G5EN.ST. For Six years in a row, G5 Entertainment has been ranked by Deloittes as one of Sweden’s 50 fastest growing technology companies. You can find more information about G5 Entertainment at: https://corporate.g5e.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005397/en/G5-Entertainment-Group-Interim-Report-January-%25E2%2580%2593-September-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos