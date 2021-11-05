Kang Actor compares work with Ant-Man 3 and Loki Casts





Jonathan Majors describes the differences in playing the version of Kang that audiences see in Ant-Man 3 and the He Who Remains variant in Loki.

Kang Jonathan Majors actor compared the process of working on Marvel Loki andAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third film to come in theThe ant Man franchise. The cast of the majors Quantumaniawas first announced in 2020, although his role as time-traveling supervillain Kang the Conqueror was not initially confirmed. The rumors turned true earlier this year when Majors appeared as the one left in the finale ofLoki. Although he was never called Kang, the two characters share a story, and several Easter Eggs have made reference to Kang. The majors, like several other new faces of the MCU, have been quiet about their roles, referring to the “Marvel font“who make sure spoilers are not revealed.

In the comics, Kangha has far more villainous intentions than the audience of One Who Stays saw in.Loki, whose characters are the case with variants of itself. After Sylvie kills The One Who Remains, when Loki returns to TVA, he’s been picked up by a variant whose costume is extremely comedic-accurate for Kang fans. This will likely be the version of the character that audiences see as the villain ofQuantumania. Lokihas been confirmed for a second season, so another possibility could be multiple Kang variants existing simultaneously in the MCU multiverse. Related: Eternals Will Confirm An MCU Villain Is Much Bigger Than Thanos & Kang The majors spoke with Variety in an interview about the differences in his experiences describing He Who Remains and Kang inLokiandAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,respectively. Majors, of course, couldn’t say much, as he can’t reveal anything regarding the plot. The little he said was mostly about the production process. He is currently in London to film theThe ant ManThreequel and factors cited such as location of production, differences in script, and writers as key variables. Majors went on to fill in some of the space between the events of the two stories in his quote below: And the one that’s left is in the world now, and we know so much about him. There’s 40 minutes of that guy and that story, so it really prepared me to tell a story and add another canvas, with more players. This time it’s not the incredible Tom Hiddleston; I deal with Paul Rudd and Evangeline and the likes of the Ant-Man family so it’s a whole different world and I explore and try to do my best. According to the title, The ant Manand the Wasp: Quantumaniawill likely deal with the repercussions of entering the quantum realm inAnt-Man and the Waspand still inAvengers: Endgame. Other key casts inQuantumania include Bill Murray in an undisclosed role and Kathryn Newton replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang. Michael Waldron, the editor-in-chief ofLoki and co-author of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was in close collaboration withQuantumaniawriter Jeff Loveness forLoki due to the latter dealing extensively with the multiverse that the one that remains confirms in Loki. Waldron also referred to Kang as “next big bad cross movie, “soKang can come back for theDoctor strangecontinuation and maybe evenSpider-Man: No Path Home or the next oneAvengers movie. With the MCU clearly leading into the Multiverse as the next “Avengers-level threat,” Kang as a villain will certainly raise Thanos’ stakes. In preparation for Kang’s appearance and introduction as a villain, Marvel has done well to focus on more personal stories inFalcon and the Winter Soldier andShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, but the focus always seems to be on the more cosmic threats. The addition of the Eternals (which Kang has interacted with in the comics), magic users like Doctor Strange and Scarlett Witch, as well as the upcomingThe Fantastic Four, all suggest that the next Avengers-style crossover will be an epic, high-stakes event. Next: The MCU Still Can’t Escape Thanos Even In Marvel Phase 5 Source: Variety Charlie Cox teases what could have happened in Daredevil season 4



