Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas assaulted actor Natalie Wood, new book says, Entertainment News

Late Hollywood actress Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted as a teenager by 1960s and 1970s megastar Kirk Douglas, according to a new book. Wood’s sister Lana made the allegations in “Little Sister,” her upcoming memoir, which is slated for release on November 9. According to excerpts from the book published by the Associated Press, Douglas attacked Wood in the summer of 1955. Read also : Great news! Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Co-Starred in “Wicked” Movie The alleged assault took place while Wood was filming for ‘The Searchers’. Lana Wood would recall that the Hollywood star meeting was organized by her mother, Maria Zakharenko, at the famous Chateau Marmont hotel. Wood’s mother had hoped Douglas could help the young actress continue her career. Kirk Douglas was one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors and starred in iconic films such as “Spartacus”, “The Bad”, “Beautiful” and “Gunfight at the OK Corral”, among others. Read also : Red Notice review: Everything for Power Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds “It seemed like a long time had passed before Natalie got back into the car and woke me up when she slammed the door. She looked horrible. She was very disheveled and very upset, and she and mum started whispering to each other urgently. I couldn’t really hear them or understand what they were saying. Something bad had apparently happened to my sister, but regardless, I was apparently too young to know about it, ”writes Lana Wood. Lana Wood, who was eight at the time, says her sister and their mother agreed it would ruin Natalie’s career to publicly accuse her of assaulting her. The younger sister said her sister didn’t tell her what happened until years later when Natalie said she was taken to Mr. Douglas’ suite and “he hurt me, Lana “. Kirk Douglas died in February 2020 at the age of 103. Rumors of the alleged assault were so strong that after his death Wood’s name was trending with his on Twitter. His actor son Michael Douglas, in a statement released through his publicist, told The Associated Press: “May they both rest in peace”. Read also : Dwayne Johnson to Stop Using Real Firearms on Film Sets Following ‘Rust’ Tragedy Wood died under mysterious circumstances in November 1981 after drowning on a weekend boat trip to Santa Catalina Island in California. Although her death was initially considered an accident, her cause of death was changed in 2012 to “drowning and other undetermined factors”. Wood’s then-husband Robert Wagner was named a Police Person of Interest in 2018 and Lana Wood is one of those who hold him responsible for Natalie’s death.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-hollywood-megastar-kirk-douglas-assaulted-actor-natalie-wood-new-book-claims-426811 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos