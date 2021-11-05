Bollywood stars return to big screens in India after more than a year | Bollywood News

Bollywood stars are returning to big screens in India after more than a year, with the film industry hoping the drop in COVID-19 cases and the festival season will bring audiences back to theaters.

Sooryavanshi (Descendants of the Sun), a crime drama starring four of India’s best actors, is the first leading Bollywood film to hit theaters since March 2020, when a strict lockdown forced all venues to to close.

Since then, hardly any Bollywood films have been released in theaters, with many producers preferring to release their films on streaming platforms like Amazons Prime Video, Netflix and Disney.

It was hard to resist a theatrical release, but we still believe audiences will come back to theaters, told Reuters news agency Shibasish Sarkar, who was the group CEO of producer Reliance Entertainment during the making of the film. .

There are some movies you can’t watch at home.

People watch a movie inside a cinema in Mumbai on Friday [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Sooryavanshi, an action drama in the Bollywood lore, with flashy dance sequences and muscular men thwarting the bad guys, was released on Friday, a day after the Hindu festival of Diwali, traditionally a big day at the box office.

Originally slated for March 2020, its release date has been pushed back three times as India grapples with waves of coronavirus cases and authorities locked up in several parts of the country, closing cinemas.

Eternals, the latest installment in the Hollywoods Marvel franchise, and the colorful drama Annaatthe starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will also debut this week.

Fans excited by Annaatthe sprayed milk on posters showing Rajinikanth’s face in Tamil Nadus Madurai on Thursday in respect for the actor, who inspires almost divine adulation in the state.

As the industry recovers, India’s largest multiplex operator PVR is also opening a rooftop open-air drive-in cinema, considered the world’s first in Mumbai on Friday.

People come back to the cinema

India’s richest state Maharashtra, which accounts for over 30% of box office revenue, opened theaters with restrictions just two weeks ago, as cases dwindle and vaccinations resumed.

Rajendra Singh Jyala, head of programming at INOX, the country’s second largest multiplex channel, told Reuters news agency he expected demand to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

But the company has consistently reported a net loss since March 2020, and Jyala has said another wave of coronavirus infections and any further lockdowns could seriously damage the already under siege industry.

Producers made money selling their movies to Amazon and Netflix, but it was the theater owners who really suffered, said Shailesh Kapoor of Ormax Media, who tracks films before and after their release.

Media and entertainment profits in India fell by a quarter to $ 18.7 billion last year, according to accounting firm EY, and most multiplex chains suffered heavy losses. But the industry expects a rebound with theaters now back in business across the country.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta said there was a huge backlog of films estimated to be worth 50 billion rupees ($ 668 million) in production costs.

We will have at least one major film released every week, he added.

Christmas Eve sees the opening of Reliance Entertainments 83, a sports biopic chronicling India’s first Cricket World Cup victory, also delayed by more than a year.

In 2019-2020, we estimated ($ 40 million) box office numbers, which was before COVID, said Shibasish Sarkar, former head of Reliance Entertainment and current chairman of media company IMAC. For the next releases, we hope (and) wish the best.

In a country where going to the cinema has long been a central part of cultural life, cinema closures in the event of a pandemic have caused an increase in subscriptions to streaming platforms.

U.S. giants Netflix, Amazons Prime Video, and Disneys Hotstar have rushed to take advantage of online audience growth as smartphone adoption increases.

But INOX’s Jyala said movie theater owners weren’t fazed by the competition. People are coming back to the movies and several more big titles are in the works.