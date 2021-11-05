“To act is to play”: some awards show that they abandon the best actor and actress in favor of non-sexist honors

For film, television and theater stars, there can be no greater achievement than winning an acting award, such as an Oscar, Emmy, or Tony. But the gender issue has been inextricably linked with these industry accolades, in the form of separate categories for Best Actor and Best Actress.

Today, in an era of growing awareness and inclusion of the transgender community, some are saying it’s time to remove labels in favor of a gender-neutral category for performers.

Indeed, over the past few months, two awards programs have announced plans to do just that: The Gotham Awards, which recognize the best in independent film and television, will make the change with its 2021 event slated for later this month. here in New York. And the Lucille Lortel Awards, which recognize achievement in New York’s Off-Broadway community, will become gender neutral starting in 2022.

Peppermint, an artist who broke new ground as the first transgender woman to play in a leading role on Broadway when she appeared in the Head Over Heels musical a few seasons ago, said the awards programs just had to change over time. She said she supported the move to gender-neutral categorization.

There are gays, trans people and a host of other types of people, Peppermint told MarketWatch. The price shows that we have to reflect what is happening in society.

George Forbes, executive director of the Lortel program, said discussions about the change started several years ago and were fueled by fluent performers who believed they shouldn’t be forced to identify with as a man or a woman so that their work receives recognition. In the end, the program agreed, with Forbes noting that the art of presenting works on stage is not defined by gender but by the skills of the artists involved.

To act is to act, he told MarketWatch.

To that end, Forbes noted that gender distinctions are not made in other industry award categories, such as directing, choreography and design. Why should show prices be treated any differently? Forbes asked.

Other awards programs have also moved to gender-neutral actor categories, including the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which did it in 2017.

Some in the entertainment world say it’s possible the three grand prix, the Oscars, the Emmys and the Tonys, will eventually follow suit. But change is still far from guaranteed as there are plenty of stories in the industry of doing things a certain way, entertainment professionals say.

These other organizations have been around for a long time, said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute, which produces the Gotham Awards. But, Sharp added, we looked forward to progress of all kinds.

“I would like to know if in your eyes actor and actress mean anatomy or identity and why is it necessary to refer to one or the other in the first place?“

Billions of stars Asia Kate Dillon



Ben Travers, associate television editor of entertainment publication IndieWire, said he sees a good chance that at least the Emmys will go into gender-neutral categories, noting the adaptation’s story. rewards program rules.

I believe that change is not only possible, but on the horizon it recently wrote.

A spokesperson for the Television Academy, the organization behind the Emmys, said: While we do not plan to merge the various actor / actress award categories for the next eligibility period, the Television Academy is celebrating the inclusiveness and always welcomes dialogue on the subject.

Likewise, a spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which manages the Oscars, said conversations about representation and inclusiveness are ongoing.

Representatives for the Tony Awards declined to comment.

Certainly, many performers continue to speak out on the question of rethinking the currently gender-based award categories. One of the most vocal has been Asia Kate Dillon, a gender non-binary performer who plays a gender non-binary character in the hit Showtime Billions series.

When Dillon, who uses them / them pronouns, was submitted by Showtime to the Emmy Awards, they challenged Television Academy about gender categorizations. I would like to know if in your eyes actor and actress mean anatomy or identity and why is it necessary to refer to one or the other in the first place? Dillon wrote in a letter to the academy.

Ultimately, Dillon chose to be identified as an actor because the term is more generic, often used to categorize performers of both sexes. Dillon didn’t end up earning an Emmy nomination, but did win nominations for the supporting actor with other awards programs.

Arguments have been made to keep gender categories as they are. Foremost among them: the concern that if the best actress categories are eliminated in favor of gender-neutral alternatives, there is a very real possibility that men will end up dominating the lists, like a writer for The Atlantic noted.

Many in the entertainment industry point out that women haven’t received as many endorsements as men in other gender-neutral categories, such as best director. (Even then, it wasn’t until 2010 that a woman won the Oscar for Best Director, namely Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker.)

Some in the industry also fear that eliminating gender categories will mean fewer opportunities for performers to gain recognition and that recognition is often essential for advancing careers.

Still, awards programs that have moved to gender neutral categories say they don’t want to limit opportunities to honor talent and have created new awards as a result. Granted, this is true of both the Gotham and Lortel awards for example, the latter added a Best Set award.

It was absolutely something we did in order not to negatively impact the level of recognition given to performers, Forbes said.