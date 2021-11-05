Spencer and Hive, review | The New Yorker

Imagine the scene. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hanging out in their Montecito stronghold and desperate to get out for the evening, pick a movie to see. Dune? Too long. No time to die? Too sad. Harry won’t be watching Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as it reminds him of the British press. Meghan won’t be watching The Addams Family 2 as it reminds her of lunch at Windsor Castle. Hey i know! she’s crying. Let’s go see a movie on your mother.

Spencer is a rum concoction, starring Kristen Stewart as the late Princess of Wales. It’s written by Steven Knight, directed by Pablo Larran, and initially described as a fable out of a truly tragic speech for We Kind of Made This Up. The calendar is concise: Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and December 26. (No year specified, but I’m assuming 1991.) Most of the action takes place in and around Sandringham House, the royal residence of Norfolk County. Diana goes there alone, in a Porsche, without any safety details. She gets lost on the way and stops to ask for directions, admitting that I have no idea where I am. This is unlikely, since she should know the area well; she was born and raised on the Sandringham estate. What Larran wants to make clear, however, is that Diana is now a drifting soul, miserable in her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) and anything but ostracized by her connections.

Anyone who has endured a movie like Diana (2013), a starchy royal bio-pic, starring Naomi Watts, will understand, in a matter of minutes, that Spencer is going to be much more elastic, not to say expressionist, when it comes to the rules of the genre. . The people we meet here, like in a children’s game, are divided into goodies and baddies. One side includes Diana, her sons, William and Harry (played very well, with solemn charm, by Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry), and Maggie (Sally Hawkins), her favorite dresser and confidant, who says things like Hold on. Fight them. Be beautiful. There is also the head chef, Darren (Sean Harris), who is sympathetic to Diana’s plight, although he is busy overseeing the foodstuffs, including the lobsters, which are transported home by the troops. . A sign on the kitchen wall, possibly borrowed from the set of The Handmaids Tale, reads Keep noise to a minimum. They can hear you. Ouch.

They of course refer to the opposing team, led by the Queen (Stella Gonet) and concentrated in the frigid and fictional character of Major Alistair Gregory, who is played, in a lavish malcasting play, by Timothy Spall, one of the warmest actors of character. Gregory was enlisted to keep everything safe and secure; instead, it simply reinforces Diana’s belief that she is imprisoned. To deter prying photographers, Gregory has his bedroom curtains sewn. She opens them quickly and, after the fact, deliberately cuts off her bare arm. Or perhaps she imagines doing it, since the flesh is still revealed to be unharmed.

The film is full of bad dreams of this kind. Dianas necklace a gift from her husband breaks at dinner, and the pearls fall into a bowl of thick green soup. She fishes them out, swallows them and regurgitates them later: a dark, gothic aggravation of the bulimia from which Diana, the most unhappy, is known to have suffered. Other fantasies are even more tenuous, most notably the appearance of Anne Boleyn (Amy Manson), who appears here and there as a cautious soul mate, the implication being that losing my mind (I’m a magnet for madness, says Diana) is the modern equivalent of losing your mind, as the hapless Anne did in 1536. Her presence at Spencer’s also answers a nagging question: why do filmmakers continue to lug around the saga of British royalty modern on our screens? Because it’s the only costumed drama that lingered, inexplicably, in the here and now.

The most revealing invention Knight and Larran designed is for Diana’s birthplace, Park House, just steps from where she’s staying for Christmas. One night, she sneaks into the dark, deserted building, where her childhood relics, like a dollhouse, are conveniently strewn about. The stairs creak under her feet, and she considers launching from the top. But here’s the thing. In 1983, long before the events described, or concocted, in Spencer, the Queen donated Park House to Leonard Cheshire Disability, a charity of which she is the uninteresting patrona gesture for this ungenerous film. (Leonard Cheshire, a highly decorated WWII pilot and observer in Nagasaki, was a holy, efficient, and truly remarkable man who devoted the second half of his life to caring for others.) In 1987, Park House has opened its doors. as a hotel for the disabled. It was not, therefore available to prowl paranoid.

Spencer is, in many ways, nonsense, abundantly spiced with slander. He despises those he accuses of despising Diane. Although Maggie tells her, Don’t see a conspiracy everywhere, the movie doesn’t see anything else. I can’t decide what made me laugh harder: the dead pheasant, stiff on the road at the entrance to Sandringham, like a prop from a Monty Python sketch, or the Prince of Wales informing his woman who needs to be able to make her body do things you hate. He looks like a Pilates instructor.

And yet, strange to say, the film is hard to ignore. Despite all its follies, I would rather see it again than watch other episodes of The Crown. The sight of this spectacle clawing at the believable, never quite getting there, is painful to watch, as Larran is somehow liberated by the liberties he takes with historical facts. Just as he drew us into Jacqueline Kennedy’s grieving consciousness, in Jackie (2016), so, now, he taps into Diana’s great anxiety; the camera is constantly on her, with her and around her, drunk with her perception of the world.

So much is asked of Kristen Stewart, and she responds vigorously. What we get is not so much an authentic portrait (although the shy tilt of the head is odd) as a set of variations on Diana’s theme, ranging from tender to crazy, and emphasizing just how herself is forever trying out roles. Best scene finds her waking her sons up, for Christmas presents early in the morning, and starting a gruff game pretending to be in the military. (Will you be king, soldier? William is asked by his brother.) Keeping Stewart company is a wonderful score by Jonny Greenwood, which mixes echoes of Purcell with noodle riffs. Unbalanced and unfair, Spencer is nonetheless perversely gripping. He dares to unfold, playing the berserk in the midst of future kings, queens, princes, princesses and all that jazz.

If you doubt a movie can pay more exhaustive attention to its heroine than Spencer, give Hive a try. Written and directed by Blerta Basholli, this is another feature film based on a real person: in this case, a proud and stern woman named Fahrije (Yllka Gashi) who rarely escapes our frame of vision. Like the Princess of Wales, Fahrije is a mother of two, but she lives on the opposite end of the economic spectrum, in a village in Kosovo, and I suspect she, if told about Diana’s unusual situation, would advise her to harden quickly. It takes a lot to make Fahrije smile and even more to make her cry, so how come she cries when she realizes her daughter has started her period? Is it because of what awaits her as a woman, in the teeth of a wolfish society?

It wasn’t until the end credits that we were told what happened to Fahrije, although vigilant viewers pieced together the story. Her husband was one of the local Albanian Kosovars rounded up by Serbian forces seven years earlier, in 1999. He is still missing, presumed dead, although Fahrije does not share this presumption. She is a widow in waiting, the most desperate of creatures, and she is joined and supported in her limbo by concubines, who also fear the worst. Somewhere behind Hive, I think, you can hear the distant cry of Euripides Les Troyennes, who tells of the agony of Hecubus, the Queen of Troy, and others bereaved by the ruin of their home and who, of elsewhere, has been staged. doors in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, in 2018.

The most bitter aspect of the film Bashollis is the attitude of the men in the village. Far from supporting single women, they despise them and hate any idea of ​​business or female independence. Fahrije has a lot of both. She learns to drive, she raises bees and she launches, with the help of her friends, in the production. ajvar, a paste made from roasted red peppers, for sale in a supermarket in Pristina. And what does she get for her pain? She’s called a whore. A stone is thrown through the window of his car. And, in the most evocative scene, she finds her pots of ajvar broken, and the women rummaging through the debris, like gleaners on a battlefield. In a film that smells of violence, but without bloodshed, here is a scarlet rush. Fahrije, of course, clears up and continues.