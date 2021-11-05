



On the third track from her debut album, “Years of Bad News”, Colombian group blightspops a whole bunch of balloons. “Work / Life Balance” finds singer Carlyn Hadusek delivering a series of slogans, each designed to help American dreamers get the most out of modern life: “Don’t Take Too Much”. “Take charge of your loans. “Unplug, take a deep breath.” Hadusek lets melodic phrases stop at the end, punctuating each with disbelief rather than punctuating them with exclamation points. As the album demonstrates, Blights won’t encourage you to be the best you can be or any kind of clean, corporate talk you can muster. The band’s music, on the contrary, exists to help listeners navigate “life under late capitalism by saying no with a smile,” notes its Bandcamp site. Harnessing the darker side of the New Wave or is it the melodic side of artful punk? Blights makes few promises of an uncertain future, instead pushing listeners out of their boring everyday lives to dance the fate. Following:Missouri musicians Pokey LaFarge and Blackstarkids lead the way with new releases Blights brings together members of a number of former Columbia, Enemy Airship, and New Tongues groups, among them; the record is propelled by a refreshing mix of seasoned musicality and new ideas. The main track “Barricades” opens with dimensional guitar playing by Shane Johnson; a fuzzy atmosphere resonates and returns to each crumpled riff. Bassist Michael Hopkins and drummer Michael Quinn create a dynamic groove that feels right at home in the darkest corners of the dance floor. Within this framework, Hadusek offers dreamy but restless voices; the singer’s timbre and demeanor comes close to what Debbie Harry might sound like after going through every last word of feigned politeness. Following:Discover Space Junk IPA, a collaboration between Logboat Brewing Co. and Beth Bombara Blights fifth member Tony Irons is credited with touches and sounds; these sounds make a big difference on songs like “Twin Lakes”. There, the group creates a gust of guitar, crossed by the beams of musical light of Irons. On tracks such as “Plastic Cages”, Irons playing brings a Cure-like quality to the sound if The Cure ditched its romantic brand of existential crisis for a more dystopian version. Elsewhere, “Double Down” offers another chance to shake up the silt of a society with twisted priorities. “White Knuckles” features a compelling vocal back-and-forth between Hadusek and Johnson, whose guitar tone takes on a sort of golden grime. Following:The planned Compass music center would provide a space for students to explore “Instructions” closes the disc with a feeling of bad humor and meanders. “No one wins in a race to the bottom,” sings Hadusek of a production that seems both spacious and overwhelming. Too often our included musical entertainment options give us wrong choices. Style or substance. Escape or a long, heart-wrenching look at the world as it is. “Years of Bad News” kicks that shoddy build up with songs that feel and think, that are about something but elicit a pure physical reaction. It’s a powerful combination that we shouldn’t have to listen to or live without. Check out “Years of Bad News” onhttps://blights.bandcamp.com/releases. Aarik Danielsen is the News and Culture Editor for the Tribune. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731.

