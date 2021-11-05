Bollywood to release another anti-Pakistani film





Some narratives are a constant in Bollywood, and those involving spies, surgical strikes and cricket against Pakistan seem to be our neighboring cinema’s favorites! Thus, following in the footsteps of Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, Student of the year‘s Sidharth Malhotra has taken the wheel, or the reel, responsible for perpetuating chauvinistic sentiments and Indo-Pak hatred among Indian viewers. Reveal a still image from your next film Majnu Mission On Tuesday, Sidharth tweeted: “Prepare to be part of India’s biggest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit nuclear ambitions!” He went on to say that the film was “inspired by real events” and will be released on May 13, 2022. Speaking of the film set in the 1970s, Sidharth had said earlier PTI, “This is a film inspired by real events. This is an important mission that RAW has accomplished. It’s more of a thriller than action. It’s my first time playing a spy agent but he’s not a James Bond character. “ Malhotra added, “I am someone who continues to manipulate people for information. In this manipulation, I had the opportunity to play different nuances that I did not have in the past. It’s a completely fresh tone and world. I’ve never made a period film. It was a new experience. ” Majnu Mission, is produced by RSVP’s Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. There has been a steady increase in Bollywood film productions which often openly or covertly portray anti-Pakistani sentiment. Such a film released in August, Bhuj: the pride of India, which stars Ajay Devgan in the lead role, ironically presents a rendition of Madame Noor Jehan’s iconic song Zaalima CocaCola. Films depicting an anti-Pakistani narrative gained traction after the Uri attacks in 2016. Uri: the surgical strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, was one of the first military-inspired films showing Pakistan in a negative light. While Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller The lower end of the bell, inspired by Indian Airline’s hijackings in the 1980s, has been banned from broadcasting in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. The countries in question have deemed the film unsuitable for screening.

