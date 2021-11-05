Four years on, the community schools program is still going strong | News, Sports, Jobs

SARANAC LAKE – Erica Bezio brought a rotary phone to the Saranac Lake school board meeting last month to illustrate her role as the district community schools liaison.

The bulky old phone only did one thing: make calls. Likewise, schools simply offered education.

Bezio released a smartphone. Now, she says, phones have many functions – they’re cameras, entertainment, tools and “Life lines”. Likewise, she added, schools are now responsible for children’s nutrition, physical education, physical and mental well-being and entertainment.

The goal of the community schools program, she said, is to ensure that children in the district have the best possible life at home, which means they are more likely to be successful in school.

Four years after the district’s community school efforts began, the program is expanding and education officials say they are proud of what the district has to offer students and their families. The district is hiring a second community school coordinator.

School board member Joe Henderson described community schools as a “Reaction to broader social and political failures”.

By the numbers

SLCSD Superintendent Diane Fox said the program costs less than $ 100,000 per year, between taxpayer funding and grants. But there are also many donors and volunteers who are ready to help across the district, even at a financial loss.

Results are difficult to measure quantitatively because the program often prevents difficulties before they arise. But Fox said the qualitative results of the community schools program are tangible.

She fought back tears as she spoke of a student whose family were able to keep their house because the neighborhood helped them pay rent when they were threatened with eviction.

Bezio likes to see the “Red storm” bottles of water that they distribute in town.

Since 2018, Fox said the district has sent students home for the weekend with backpacks filled with food 8,000 times. This grant-funded effort cost $ 50,600. Fox said the number of students receiving these backpacks has increased from 40 to 80 this year.

Bezio said that with a grant, the district was able to pay the internet bills of 36 families during the coronavirus pandemic, offering up to $ 110 per month to help students take classes online. This service is still available, she said, but some families live where the internet is not available at all.

School board members say they are proud to be able to support their neighbors.

The program and its community liaison officer, Bezio, are funded by local school taxes. SLCSD board member Jeremy Evans said he was grateful to the community for supporting the program, adding that taxpayers elsewhere may not approve of it.

“Our return on investment over the years has been excellent” Fox said. “If you played on the stock market and got the same ROI that we get… you would be very happy. “

“I like to think that I am making money” said Bézio.

She is a lightning rod for hearing about student needs and a channel for money and services to help them.

At its October meeting, the board approved the hiring of Kathleen Kmen as the community school coordinator with a pro rata salary of $ 47,196. Kmen will focus on implementing diversity equity and inclusion policies and working with Bezio.

Creation

SLCSD board chair Aurora White said it might not always be obvious, but “We have families in difficulty.

Bezio said she hears about her needs every day, sometimes several times a day. Some of these requests are “important.” Children do not have enough to eat at home, family members are sick and have no health insurance, students and their families face drug addiction, parents are threatened with deportation, some do not have access to the Internet, transport or basic necessities.

All of these difficulties make education more difficult, and Bezio said it is up to the district to remove these obstacles. When families are unable to get the help they need from local, state or federal government, the school takes over.

The district can help families pay their rent or Internet bills, get them on health or unemployment insurance, take them to agencies, and directly provide them with food and financial support.

SLCSD’s community school program is the only one in the Tri-Lakes region. The next closest is in Masséna.

“Everyone needs a community school” said Bézio.

She said she finds the job “incredibly rewarding.”

School board member Nancy Bernstein is concerned that there are still people who could use community school resources, but who don’t think they qualify.

Bezio said anyone can use the community school’s services, regardless of their socioeconomic status. There is no requirement for help, she said.

Fox said the community schools program was created through a partnership with New York State United Teachers in an effort to bring services closer to their homes. Saranac Lake is an hour’s drive from the Franklin, Essex and St. Lawrence County offices.

“There were very few services here in our corner of the woods,” Fox said.

But the neighborhood has the clout to attract these services.

Bezio links the school to many regional agencies.

The Joint Council for Economic Opportunities brought in a staff member in the district to manage a pantry.

The YMCA of Malone offers before and after school and summer child care, and welcomes all students, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Citizen Advocates has brought in a clinician for students to seek mental health help during the day.

Community Connections of Franklin County has incorporated a Family Advocate into the District Building who can help families get health insurance, file for unemployment, or provide rides to county offices.

The district plans to start a partnership with Adirondack Health in January, which would allow students to be seen by local pediatricians during telehealth sessions in the school nurse’s office.

Then Fox said she would like the district to become a “clearinghouse” for youth activities, an information center for people who wish to involve their children in sports, groups and activities.

Needs

Fox said the community’s population is shrinking, so too is the middle class.

“Our middle income jobs are leaving our community and they are not being replaced” Fox recently told the board.

Each year, the district reports the job numbers of top local employers to the state. Fox said that in 2012, the region’s top five employers – Adirondack Medical Center, American Management Association, Trudeau Institute, Paul Smith’s College and North Country Community College – collectively employed 1,895 people.

Last year that number fell to 1,220, a loss of 675 jobs, or 30% of the workforce, Fox said.

These figures do not include prisons, but Fox added that between 2018 and 2020, local prisons also saw a 30% reduction in staff.

As jobs dry up, needs increase, Fox said.

More than 50% of students at Petrova Primary School are entitled to free and discounted lunches, Fox said. This is an increase from 31% ten years ago.

Fox said the target group for the program are the ALICE families. ALICE – or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed – are people who live and work above the poverty line, but are “A big bill from a financial crisis”, like Fox said.

“These are families who live in constant financial stress”, she said.

They can’t afford the “Additional things” or things that may seem typical to others.

Bezio said there are a lot of people in this situation in Franklin County.

According to the United Way of Northern New York’s ALICE 2020 report, 18% of the county’s residents live below the federal poverty line and a quarter of its residents live below the ALICE line. This is higher in Harrietstown, where 41% of residents live below ALICE.

Bezio said Franklin County has the highest rate per population of child welfare neglect and abuse appeals of any county in the state.

In Essex County, 10% of residents live below the federal poverty line, but 28% live below the ALICE line. Thirty-four percent of the inhabitants of the northern Elbe live below ALICE.