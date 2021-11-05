New Blood ‘filmed in Central Mass. starts November 7

In the opening scene of the first episode of Dexter: New Blood (premiering at 9 p.m. Sunday on Showtime), everyone’s favorite fictional serial killer is seen running through the snow-covered woods.

With a Remington 700 Long Range Bolt-Action shotgun strapped to his back, Dexter maneuvers through the trees to the beat of Iggy Pops The Passenger. It reaches a clearing in the woods and comes into contact with a white male. Dexter falls to his knees in the snow and marvels at the perfection and beauty of this majestic creature of the woods.

The scene is supposed to take place in the fictional town of Iron Falls, New York, where the weekly 10-episode Showtime series takes place. But, in reality, actor Michael C. Hall (who plays the show’s main character and his pseudonym Jim Lindsay) was filmed running through the woods from Camp Collier to Gardner, while his divine encounter with Bambi took place at 535 Harvard Road in Lancaster.

And it does not stop there.

When the former blood spatter expert isn’t in plain sight as a pleasant store clerk at Freds Fish & Game located in a small town on Main Street (actually Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts), he chopping wood with an ax outside his log cabin and ice fishing on a nearby lake.

For the Showtime reboot, the Dexters Cabin was built and shot at the aforementioned Gardner Campground, where the ice fishing scenes were also shot, according to Showtime.

It’s been eight years since we’ve seen Dexter on the small screen. And, with his eagerly awaited return, it’s hard not to think of the famous Ricky Ricardo retorts Lucy, you had to ‘claim’!

Not only does Lucy, I mean Dexter, have some splaining, Hall, who played the title character for eight seasons on Showtime, responds for the sins of her father, as well as the sins of a lousy 2013 series finale, with Dexter: New Blood.

And Hall, who has been nominated five times for the Emmy for his portrayal of Dexter Morgan, could finally win the elusive actor award for his latest outing.

Halls a shoo-in for his sixth nomination playing the complex serial killer with serious daddy issues, especially as his daddy and serial killer issues are compounded and complicated this time around by Harrison (Jack Alcott ), the abandoned son Dexter 10 years earlier, who appears at Dexters’ gate (actually, inside his log cabin) on a cold night.

The first episode is a killer, literally and figuratively. But there were plenty of surprises revealed in the two-minute trailer.

As already mentioned, Dexter has taken on a non-threatening average guyalias and everyone he meets on the street warmly greets him like Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo or Mr. Lindsay.

His girlfriend, Angela Bishop (played by Julia Jones), is the town’s police chief.

Dexter’s late sister Debra Morgan (played by Jennifer Carpenter) has replaced her adoptive father as the nagging voice of often irrational reasoning in her head and her conscience clogged.

When we see him sharpening a smart butcher early on, we think Dexter is back to his bad ways of carving Ginsu. But it turns out that Dexter, in fact, under the guise of his lackluster character, is only sharpening the equally blunt blade of the Town Butcher.

Not only that, but Dexter hasn’t killed anyone for 10 years. Say it isn’t, Jimbo.

Instead of moonlighting as a serial killer, Dexter leads a perfect life and lies. He follows a regular routine each day and offers service and social jokes with a smile. And he misses his skull.

That is until he crosses paths with spoiled rich brat Max Caldwell (Steve Robertson), who wants to buy a $ 9,000 Modern Outfitters MC6Semi-AutoRifle with a Leupold scope, without waiting for the proper federal background check.

Instantly, the viewer knows that Dexter has found his next long-delayed kill, whether Dexter realizes it or not. And, the more he meets Caldwell (and learns about the disgusting, blood-soaked story of Caldwell), the more the Reformed serial killer is eager to come out of retirement and give Creep its righteous deserts.

Soon, Dexter discovers firsthand, head and shoulders above, that the old habits of slicing and dicing die hard, and serial murder is like riding a bicycle. It’s just more difficult to get the dismembered body parts on the shelves.

Tonight is evening. Hello Dexter Morgan, a voice from Michael C. Hall says as the actor orgasmically thrusts a knife into the chest of his first victim in nearly a decade.

Making the conscious decision that his trophies are no longer needed (i.e. blood samples kept on microscope slides), Dexter concludes that I may be a monster, but I am an evolving monster. .

Yes, Dexter is back. And he’s making up for lost time. Everything is forgiven, at least for now.

But before all that, Dexter heads to the Iron Lake Tavern to meet his girlfriend for a night of line dancing. Decorated with Christmas lights and trimmings, the interior of the tavern is, in fact, the Shirley Running of the Bulls.

In the second episode, we are introduced to Kurt Caldwell, the father of spoiled rich man Matt Caldwell and, it turns out, Dexters’ main competitor in the neighborhood serial killer market.

Played by veteran (and menacing) actor Clancy Brown, the eldest Caldwell wants to leave no stone unturned in the search for his missing spoiled brat son, and base camp is located in the Dexters Hut, which still appears to be in Gardner. .

As the adults search for clues, Harrison and Audrey (the Chief of Police’s daughter played by Johnny Sequoyah) and members of the high school wrestling team barge into locked cabins and party Dinosaur Jr.s. Feel the Pain.

The locked cabins are those of Camp Collier. In fact, the 54-acre Monodnock Trust-owned recreation lot in Gardner is all over the first few episodes of “Dexter: New Blood.”

After the mind-blowing final scene from episode two, we go to Iron Lake High School in episode three, which is, in reality, Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton, complete with fake snow on the outside.

Dexter’s other pent-up love, the science of blood work, resurfaces when a goofy but very intelligent forensic expert arrives at the crime scene and quickly concludes that Matt’s disappearance is due to a criminal act, to the great chagrin of Dexter.

Near the 10 minute mark of the fourth episode (which is the last episode available for advanced press screening), we have a screenshot of The Trinity Killer on a real crime podcast site, played by the guest star John Emmy. Lithgow in Dexter Season Four, easily shows the best villain and the best season.

In the first four episodes of Dexter: New Blood, no notable scene has yet been filmed downtown.Worcesterand residential Worcester, as good asGrafton, Sterling, Boylston or West Boylston, where the teams filmed. But there are six killer episodes left.