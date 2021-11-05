Bollywood star returns to the big screen in India over a year later





File photo: On February 12, 2010, people gather in front of the cinema to buy tickets for Bollywood films in Mumbai. REUTERS / Punit Paranjpe / File Photo November 5, 2021 By Shilpa Jamkhandikar Mumbai (Reuters) – Bollywood stars are back on the Indian big screen more than a year later, and the film industry wants a reduction in COVID-19 cases and a festival season to bring viewers back to the movies. .. Crime drama “Descendants of the Sun”, starring four of India’s best actors, is the first leading Bollywood film to hit theaters since March 2020, when all venues were closed due to a blockade strict. Since then, Bollywood films have rarely been released in theaters and many producers have been on streaming platforms such as Amazon’s Prime Video at https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health- coronavirus-india-amazon. I like to post -idUKKBN22R0H9. , Netflix and Disney. “It was difficult to postpone the theatrical release, but I still think audiences will be back in the theaters,” Shibashish Sarker, CEO of Reliance Entertainment’s producer group, told Reuters during production of the film. Said. “There are some movies you can’t watch at home.” Traditional Bollywood action drama Sooryavanshi features a flashy dance sequence and muscle-bound top-notch men to stop the bad guys, the day after the Hindu festival of Diwali, which is traditionally a big box office. It will be released on Friday. Originally slated for March 2020, the release date was postponed three times as India faced a wave of coronavirus cases, authorities stranded in parts of the country and cinemas closed. I did. Maharashtra, India’s richest state, accounts for over 30% of box office revenue and opened a restricted cinema just two weeks ago due to fewer incidents and vaccinations. Rajendra Singh Jyala, head of programming at INOX, the country’s second largest multiplex channel, told Reuters demand is expected to return to pre-COVID levels. However, the company has consistently reported net losses since March 2020, and Jyala could strike an industry already plagued by another wave of coronavirus infections and a new blockade. Said there is. “Producers make money selling movies to Amazon and Netflix, but it’s the theater owners who are really hurting,” said Shailesh Kapoor of Ormax Media, who follows the film before and after its release. to augment. (Report by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Mumbai, edited by Alasdair Pal)

