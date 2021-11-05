Bollywood stars return to Indian big screens after more than a year





By Shilpa Jamkhandikar MUMBAI, Nov. 5 (Reuters) – Bollywood stars return to big screens in India after more than a year, with the film industry hoping that the drop in COVID-19 cases and the festival season will bring audiences back to theaters . “Sooryavanshi” (Descendants of the Sun), a crime drama starring four of India’s best actors, is the first leading Bollywood film to hit theaters since March 2020, when a strict lockdown forced all theaters to close. . Since then hardly any Bollywood films have been released in theaters, with many producers preferring to release their films on streaming platforms https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-india-amazon-idUKKBN22R0H9 like Amazon’s Prime Video. , Netflix and Disney. “It was hard to resist a theatrical release, but we still think audiences will come back to theaters,” Shibasish Sarkar, who was CEO of producer group Reliance Entertainment during the making of the film, told Reuters. “There are movies you can’t watch at home.” “Sooryavanshi,” an action drama in the Bollywood lore, with flashy dance sequences and muscular prominent men thwarting the baddies, releases Friday, the day after the Hindu festival of Diwali, traditionally a big boxing day. office. Originally slated for March 2020, its release date has been pushed back three times as India grapples with waves of coronavirus cases and authorities locked up in several parts of the country, closing cinemas. India’s richest state Maharashtra, which accounts for over 30% of box office revenue, opened theaters with restrictions just two weeks ago, as cases fell and vaccinations resumed . Rajendra Singh Jyala, head of programming at INOX, the country’s second-largest multiplex chain, told Reuters he expected demand to return to pre-COVID levels. But the company has consistently reported a net loss since March 2020, and Jyala has said another wave of coronavirus infections and any further lockdowns could seriously damage the already under siege industry. “Producers made money selling their movies to Amazon and Netflix, but it was the theater owners who really suffered,” said Shailesh Kapoor, Ormax Media, who follows the films before and after their release. . (Report by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai edited by Alasdair Pal)

