Must read! Check out the list of Bollywood actors who are all set to make their Hollywood debut

MUMBAI: We’ve seen incredible talent in Bollywood over time. Many stars have made their mark not only in the industry, but also in the hearts and minds of fans around the world.
We have been many big names in Bollywood who made their mark in Hollywood like Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.
That said, other stars are also set to make their Bollywood debut in the coming days.
Read on to find out more.
1. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan is indeed one of the best players we have in the industry. Over time, his acting skills and appearance have been compared to those of Hollywood stars. And now the actor is said to be ready to make his Hollywood debut with an American thriller.
2. Kubra Knows
Kubra Sait had undoubtedly made her mark in the industry with her contribution as an actress. The Sacred Games actress is now set to make her Hollywood debut with a series called Foundation. It’s definitely a treat to watch her, and we’re excited to see what she has to offer with this upcoming Hollywood series.
3. Sikander Kher
Known for his versatile and raw characters, Sikander Kher has captured the hearts of fans over time. And now it is said that the actor is also to be seen in the upcoming Hollywood project titled Monkey Man.
4. Alia Bhatt
Known not only for her cuteness but also for her incredible acting skills, Alia Bhatt undoubtedly reigns in the hearts of millions of people. For all the fans of Alia, did you know that the actress is set to make her Hollywood debut very soon? She recently signed with an arts agency that manages Hollywood projects.
5. Dhanush
Superstar Dhanush is also set to make her Hollywood debut. It is said that the actor will play a character in a film based on Mark Greaney’s debut novel.
What is your opinion on this? Let us know in the comments section below.
