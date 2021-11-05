Entertainment
Mr. Bollywood to drop Ek Chanchal today
MEET Anthony Persaud, well known to West Indians in New York City as Mr. Bollywood, a nickname given to him by fans who recognized and appreciated his passion for Indian film music.
Anthony, formerly of Ogle and Industry, East Coast Demerara, migrated to the United States about 23 years ago and mainly focused on being a singer. He has been singing professionally for 20 years in New York City and is now set to release a new song called Ek Chanchal. The song itself is released today, with a full video production to follow.
Speaking virtually with the Buzz, Anthony reflected on how singing at Mandir ultimately turned into a career in its own right. This experience, he observed, gave him the breakthrough he needed and helped him overcome his fear of crowds.
His family’s musical background has also contributed in a healthy way to his musical journey. Also a promoter of shows and events, Anthony has entered numerous competitions and won nearly two dozen.
My first performance in New York was a singing competition for the Indian Arrival Day celebration in Smoky Park, Queens. That’s when I entered the industry and the rest was history, Anthony said with a smile.
His new song, he said, is an interpretation of one of his favorite childhood pieces. I hear it playing in so many events where people enjoy it, so I think it was a great song for me to do again. It’s one of the fun songs I’ve always wanted to do; refresh it a bit. It’s pretty much a cover in my own way, Anthony Shard.
So far Anthony has remade a number of Bollywood songs he loves, but it sure isn’t his end of the game; he aims to write and produce his own piece. I can’t wait to be able to do this. It is certainly in preparation. I’m excited about this because I’m in touch with a few Indian writers and good friends in the industry who are willing to push me towards this, Anthony noted.
His career as a musician also helps Anthony bring Indian culture to life, especially within the Indo-Caribbean community. I know a lot of people have adapted their entertainment to the Chutney side, but I think Bollywood music leans more towards the cultural side, he expressed.
Anthony said he was very proud to know that he could promote such a rich culture in so many ways, whether through a competition, a live video or a brand new song.
In fact, Anthony is set to appear on the Get Real with Shameeza show on November 10 starting at 8 p.m. to talk about his new song and video.
Overseas-based Guyanese Shameeza Ally, a financial advisor who has also been very active in her community, launched the show earlier this year. It allows for open discussions on a wide range of issues and also features influential and inspiring individuals and companies from the United States-based Caribbean community.
The first guests were former Miss Guyana Zara Khan, a domestic violence survivor, and Sheffield Shorlane Douglas who discussed human trafficking in Guyana. He also saw various artists in the entertainment industry.
In addition, the show allows for open discussions on the role of women in society; it allows them to express their struggles and suggests ways to support and uplift them. Allys’s goal is to get men and women to open up about the struggles that prevent them from living their best life.
Sources
2/ https://guyanachronicle.com/2021/11/05/mr-bollywood-to-drop-ek-chanchal-today/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]