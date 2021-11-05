Mr. Bollywood to drop Ek Chanchal today

MEET Anthony Persaud, well known to West Indians in New York City as Mr. Bollywood, a nickname given to him by fans who recognized and appreciated his passion for Indian film music.

Anthony, formerly of Ogle and Industry, East Coast Demerara, migrated to the United States about 23 years ago and mainly focused on being a singer. He has been singing professionally for 20 years in New York City and is now set to release a new song called Ek Chanchal. The song itself is released today, with a full video production to follow.

Speaking virtually with the Buzz, Anthony reflected on how singing at Mandir ultimately turned into a career in its own right. This experience, he observed, gave him the breakthrough he needed and helped him overcome his fear of crowds.

His family’s musical background has also contributed in a healthy way to his musical journey. Also a promoter of shows and events, Anthony has entered numerous competitions and won nearly two dozen.

My first performance in New York was a singing competition for the Indian Arrival Day celebration in Smoky Park, Queens. That’s when I entered the industry and the rest was history, Anthony said with a smile.

His new song, he said, is an interpretation of one of his favorite childhood pieces. I hear it playing in so many events where people enjoy it, so I think it was a great song for me to do again. It’s one of the fun songs I’ve always wanted to do; refresh it a bit. It’s pretty much a cover in my own way, Anthony Shard.

So far Anthony has remade a number of Bollywood songs he loves, but it sure isn’t his end of the game; he aims to write and produce his own piece. I can’t wait to be able to do this. It is certainly in preparation. I’m excited about this because I’m in touch with a few Indian writers and good friends in the industry who are willing to push me towards this, Anthony noted.

His career as a musician also helps Anthony bring Indian culture to life, especially within the Indo-Caribbean community. I know a lot of people have adapted their entertainment to the Chutney side, but I think Bollywood music leans more towards the cultural side, he expressed.

Anthony said he was very proud to know that he could promote such a rich culture in so many ways, whether through a competition, a live video or a brand new song.

In fact, Anthony is set to appear on the Get Real with Shameeza show on November 10 starting at 8 p.m. to talk about his new song and video.

Overseas-based Guyanese Shameeza Ally, a financial advisor who has also been very active in her community, launched the show earlier this year. It allows for open discussions on a wide range of issues and also features influential and inspiring individuals and companies from the United States-based Caribbean community.

The first guests were former Miss Guyana Zara Khan, a domestic violence survivor, and Sheffield Shorlane Douglas who discussed human trafficking in Guyana. He also saw various artists in the entertainment industry.

In addition, the show allows for open discussions on the role of women in society; it allows them to express their struggles and suggests ways to support and uplift them. Allys’s goal is to get men and women to open up about the struggles that prevent them from living their best life.