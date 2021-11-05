Indian skipper Kohli sings Bollywood song







Indian captain Virat Kohli was quite relieved after his side posted a gigantic total on the board and were able to rule out Afghanistan’s opening games earlier in the innings. Kohli was so happy that he performed a dance step in the ground, which went viral on the internet. In the video, Kohli can be seen walking towards the dividing line as the popular Bollywood song “My Name is Lakhan” blasts through the loudspeakers. Almost all of a sudden, the Indian skipper gestured towards the crowd and performed the dance step. The crowd roared in response, happy to see Kohli make the move. This is not the first time that the Indian skipper’s dance steps have gone viral on the internet. Earlier at the 2016 T20 World Cup, Kohli also showed off his dance moves to the song “Gallan Goodiyan”. India beat Afghanistan by 66 points in their T20 World Cup clash to maintain their hopes of reaching the semi-finals. Opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit a record 74 to set up India’s first Twenty20 World Cup victory with a 66-point win over Afghanistan on Wednesday, as Virat Kohli’s side avoided a surprise exit. The Indian stick finally shot with Sharma and KL Rahul, who made 69, putting 140 for the opening wicket to lead India to 210 for two in their all-important Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi. The tournament’s highest total was too much for Afghanistan who finished 144-7 in 20 overs. They are still in the race for the semi-finals with New Zealand and India. Pakistan have already secured their place in the bottom four of the group. India, which ranked favorites but suffered back-to-back losses, needed to win their remaining three games and depend on others for their entry into the semi-finals.

