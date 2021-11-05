Bollywood celebrities dress for Diwali





Hindus around the world celebrated the occasion of Diwali yesterday and many glimpses of the festivities were shared on their social media. According to the name of the festival, our social media feeds were full of love, warmth and light. Bollywood celebrities also packed for the festival, spending time with friends and family while sharing healthy photos. 1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The Rock star actor and Utta Punjab the star has been dating for a while. However, Alia made it official on social media last night by sharing an intimate photo of the couple celebrating Diwali. She looked gorgeous in a royal blue Sabyasachi lehenga while Ranbir wore a black sherwani with gold embroidery, The couple attended a Kali puja with their best friend, Ayan Mukherji. 2. The Kapoor sisters

Karishma Kapoor shared a happy photo with her sister, Kareena Kapoor, posing between the celebrations. With eyes circled in bindis and kohl, the pair of sisters looked stunning in their ethnic outfits. Karishma also shared solo photos with the caption “Spread the positivity”. 3. Ajay Devgan, Kajol and his family

The Dilwale Dulhania Lejayeinge star took our hearts with a healthy photo of her family celebrating Diwali. She mentioned in the caption how she missed her baby girl Nysa Devgan at the event. Ajay Devgan and Yuv, his son, were paired up in a brown shalwar kurta while Kajol was gorgeous in a white, red and gold sari. 4. Deepika Padukone

Dressed in a baby pink embroidered ethnic outfit, the Padmavat the actress beamed with happiness with her frank and laughing image. She took to her Instagram to wish her fans and wrote: “May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali! Famous for their online romance, Ranveer Singh commented: “Baby baby baby” with hearts obsessed with his wife. How cute! 5. Karan Johar

Dramatic director Karan Johar recently welcomed two children into his family. Her Instagram has been devoted to her time with Roohi and Yash lately. He shared beautiful family portraits of everyone in white. 6. Priyanka Chopra

Exquisite look in a champagne color lehenga, the diva celebrated Diwali in Los Angeles, California. She shared photos with Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh with the caption: “Love, laughs and a room full of badass desi boss women. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2327962/festive-fashion-bollywood-celebs-dress-it-up-for-diwali The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos