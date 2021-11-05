“Dexter: New Blood” review: Michael C. Hall’s anti-hero returns pretty quickly under your skin in a Showtime revival

Much of this is due to the mastery of the title role by Michael C. Hall, who speaks volumes with strained expressions and lovingly deals with his knives. The show also has a lot of fun planting Dexter Morgan in a completely different environment from Miami, with the character having taken refuge in a small, wild community where he works at the fish and game store and goes out with the local sheriff (Julia Jones), which seems unnecessarily risky given the “Dark Passenger” in him.

After the terrible decision to kill her sister Debra, the producers managed to incorporate Jennifer Carpenter by making her serve as an invisible conscience to Dexter, fulfilling the role her late adoptive father once played.

Of course, the idyllic nature of Dexter’s existence cannot stay that way for long (otherwise there would be no blood, new or otherwise), but the former takes her time to prepare for what could trigger the fall. of its protagonist, while softening the mystery with a number of missing people in the region. Assuming someone is responsible for it, well, that’s the kind of situation Harry’s “code” – channeling his impulses to kill those he sees fit – was designed to solve.

Released in 2006, “Dexter” was released amid a wave of TV anti-heroes, and ahead of suave sociopaths like “You’s” Joe Goldberg in mixing corpses and comedy. The series also contained an intriguing aspect of nature’s cultivation regarding the roots of evil and whether it could be channeled into more prosocial expressions if not eradicated – an element cleverly incorporated into this latest series in a way. which returns to the previous series.