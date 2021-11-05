Sincerity, diversity and a bit of realism make ‘Eternals’ a new kind of Marvel movieExBulletin

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The new Marvel movie “Eternals” is really new. There are superheroes that no one has ever met onscreen. It tells a story that barely connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it’s directed by Chloe Zhao, who won two Oscars earlier this year for a movie that couldn’t be less like a Marvel movie. So how is it? Well, critic Bob Mondello’s superpower is that he can tell us that.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: Where most Marvel movies start off at a gallop, this one begins with a crawl, like in the paragraphs that roll up the screen in Star Wars style – talking about Celestials from Olympia and Arishem and Deviants – a whole mythology to present in front of a The triangular slab of a spaceship can appear on the shores of Mesopotamia 7,000 years ago …

MONDELLO: … With 10 – count them – 10 superheroes. Their mission – to protect humanity from what looks like rope-asaurus-es (ph) aliens.

MONDELLO: It’s around this point – and we’re maybe down to three minutes – that two things become clear. First, director Chloe Zhao hasn’t lost sight of the rugged landscapes and Oscar-worthy sunrises she brought to “Nomadland” last year. And two, she’s going to have a lot more in the foreground this time around.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As a character) Where are we? How (ph)?

MONDELLO: People who fly, shoot or wield magic spears, turn things into dust, create energy grenades from dust, are good at mind control, wound healing, holograms – I mean, there are 10 of these super people. The superpower of one is that he is an ace in mechanical engineering.

BRIAN TYREE HENRY: (As Phastos) You know what never saved the planet? – your sarcasm.

MONDELLO: Point taken. None of them seem perfectly suited for fighting a rope asaurus (ph), but who am I to question Marvel’s deployment of superprotectors? I am, however, qualified to speak of storytelling. And in that regard, “Eternals” is both too complicated and clever at the same time, coming back from the characters’ domestic lives in the present …

RICHARD MADDEN: (Like Ikaris) What is it even made of – Vibranium?

HENRY: (As Phastos) Don’t …

HENRY: (As Phastos) Fall collection. IKEA.

MONDELLO: … For, say, a turning point thousands of years ago when an Eternal bringing in a primitive plow could change the course of agriculture. When things get too calm, Zhao can also return to wars in ancient Babylon or an Aztec city-state. One of the movie’s cleverest vanities, in fact, is that the battlefield exploits of super-people named Ikaris, Sersi, and Gilgamesh could have inspired the legends humans have passed down of gods and wizards with these. names.

MONDELLO: That said, the reason “Eternals” is compelling has less to do with its planet-shaking conflicts than with the off-screen cosmic conflict it represents – independent art director versus Marvel franchise machine. . I mean, you know, the machine is going to win, but can it nick it – maybe uncover some points of vulnerability for next time? You don’t hire a Chloe Zhao unless you want her to bring something new – but with a formula as successful as Marvel’s, not too new.

LIA MCHUGH: (As Sprite) Who do you think will lead the Avengers?

MADDEN: (Like Ikaris) I could lead them.

MONDELLO: The results are mixed. Zhao specializes in nuance and realism, which tend to slow things down, and the digitized creatures feel like an afterthought rather than an actual threat. Still, there are a lot of things the director is right about. The movie looks great and is multicultural in a way you would like everything to be – superheroes varied enough that there was room not only for different skin colors, but for one. uses sign language exclusively, another is gay, a third has mental health issues. And where most of these films put snark, this one puts sincerity. After 7,000 years, it might just be Stockholm Syndrome, but supes (ph) seem to like us.

SALMA HAYEK: (Like Ajak) This planet and these people have changed me.

MONDELLO: “Eternals” is far from perfect. But the sincerity, the diversity, a bit of reality in twenty or so Marvel films, we are lucky to have one.

I am Bob Mondello.

