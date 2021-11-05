Vancouver Art Gallery receives $ 100 million donation, largest cash donation in Canadian history





The Vancouver Art Gallery received the largest cash donation to an art gallery in Canadian history on Thursday. The gallery received $ 100 million from the Audain Foundation to support the creation of a new building in downtown Vancouver. The new Vancouver Art Gallery at Chan Center for the Visual Arts is described as a “multifunctional art center and community space.”















2:24

The Audain Foundation donates $ 100 million for a new art gallery in Vancouver





The Audain Foundation donates $ 100 million for a new art gallery in Vancouver

The gallery will provide more space to support artists, the organization said in a statement, and will be the first passive house art gallery in North America, “a voluntary standard of energy efficiency that significantly reduces ecological footprint of the building “. The story continues under the ad The building is designed by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron in collaboration with Vancouver architects Perkins & Will, in consultation with Coast Salish artists. The new Vancouver Art Gallery, in design and design, will reflect a Coast Salish worldview, Vancouver Art Gallery elder in residence and art and design consultant Skwetsimeltxw Willard Buddy Joseph said in a statement. .















0:58

6,128 orange ribbons on display in downtown Vancouver to honor residential school children





6,128 orange ribbons on display in downtown Vancouver to honor residential school children September 29, 2021

Read more: Dozens of people camp at the Vancouver Art Gallery to support Indian farmers protesting Exterior of the new Vancouver Art Gallery building – Close-up.

Herzog & de Meuron

Local Indigenous artists Debra Sparrow, Chepximiya Siyam Janice George, Skwetsimeltxw Willard Buddy Joseph and Angela George have been engaged as art and design consultants on the project since March 2021. The story continues under the ad Rich exterior expression is more than a design; it represents spiritual energy and protection, Joseph added. The project is expected to create around 3,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs in the tourism sector. The art gallery said it has yet to raise an additional $ 160 million from the public and private sectors and that staff hope the donation will encourage others to support the new venture. The new building will be located between Cambie and Beatty streets, with a main entrance on Georgia Street. It will include more than 80,000 square feet of exhibition space, as well as a visible art warehouse, theater, library and research center, artist studios, guest artist accommodation, as well as a kindergarten and a visual arts daycare, located around a 40,000 square foot yard. The building will also house the Asian Arts Institute, a new art and communication center, and a multi-purpose Indigenous community house.















1:53

Memorial held at the Vancouver Art Gallery for children who died in residential schools





Memorial at the Vancouver Art Gallery for children who died in residential schools on May 29, 2021

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8350585/vancouver-art-gallery-largest-cash-donation-100-million/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos