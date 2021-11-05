Lionel Blair: a showbiz phenomenon with all the right things | Lionel blair





THEionel Blair, who died at the age of 92, was that modern phenomenon: the versatile artist. This meant that he could appear as a stage or film actor, choreographer, or star performer on a TV show such as Give Us a Clue. But all-rounders, as any cricketer fan will tell you, have to shine in a particular discipline, and in Blairs’ case, that was as a dancer. If you want proof, just watch a clip of him doing a competitive tap routine with Sammy Davis Jr in a 1961 Royal Variety Show. The joke is that they both play bowler-hat English gentlemen vying for supremacy. Davis plays with his usual momentum and leaves saying Toodle-pip. He leaves the field open to Blair who, with his slender figure and galvanized elegance, surpasses the master. Dancing was clearly Blairs’ strong suit, which is why he formed his own troupe that regularly graced variety shows on stage and on television. I first saw Blair on stage in a 1968 revival of a 1920s musical by George and Ira Gershwin, Lady, Be Good! The original London production had played Fred and Adele Astaire as a brother-in-law actor who had gone through tough times and, while the revival failed to draw the city in, it showed that Blair could conjure up memories of the agile feet of its legendary predecessor. The Blair comedy starring Kenneth Williams in the Give Us a Clue game show. Photography: TV Times / Futur Publishing / Getty Images The big surprise came in 1987 when Blair became the player in a West End revival of Tom Stoppards Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. I have classified Blair as a talented saboteur and a lovable TV host, but here he has shown that he can wrap his tongue around quintessential Stoppardian ideas like the subjectivity of truth. As I wrote at the time, he also took on the role with the right touch of seedy as if he was the Elizabethan equivalent of a dirty postcard vendor. Stoppard certainly demanded more of him than his last role on the London scene. He came in 2000 on a show called Pageant in which he played the role of shill in an all-male beauty pageant. In a sense, the show was a precursor to RuPauls Drag Race, in that the men were all in skirts: it lacked the finesse of the show, however, RuPaul and Blair, with his glittery hair and salmon-pink tuxedo, seemed too complicit. evenings look like fake sequins. Family duo Blair with his sister Joyce in 1972. Photograph: ITV / Rex / Shutterstock Blair was nothing if not versatile and won a popular triumph as a team captain, alongside Una Stubbs, in Give Us a Clue. The show depended on the two stars’ ability to sum up the title of a play, movie, or book through energetic mime. It also turned into a running gag on a BBC radio show, Im Sorry I Havent a Clue, where I still remember Humphrey Lyttelton paying homage to Blairs’ ability to perform twelve angry men in 30 seconds. . It says a lot for Blair, a married man with three children, that he has never complained about programs portraying him as a camp icon. But, while Blair had something of Bruce Forsyth’s ability to be a showbiz chameleon, it was as a dancer that he was at his best.

