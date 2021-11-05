Why Ruth Neggas skips the role still haunts her





Living in the character of Clare, who poses as a white woman in 1920s Harlem, Who passed Star Ruth negga through joy, fear, anxiety, manipulation, [and] devastating honesty in quick succession. Her whole life is really a lie, it’s based on a lie, she said Vanity Shows Cassie da costa this week Little golden men Podcast. But in fact, oddly enough, it gives him freedom. And I still don’t understand that to this day. That’s why this role still haunts me. Who passed is a mind-blowing debut film by Rebecca Hall, with Negga and Tessa thompson like childhood friends who now live on either side of the color line. Negga, who won an Oscar nomination for 2016 Magnet, found herself shaken by the way she interpreted Nella Larsens’ 1929 short story classic. It’s the first time I’ve been surprised by my own choices, she says. I had thought that I was preparing for a life force that could be destabilizing. And in fact, what I saw were several moments of deep vulnerability. . Even playing this joyful and vivacious woman, in her heart there is a great sense of loss. Elsewhere on LGM, hosts Katey rich, Richard lawson, Rebecca Ford, and David Canfield dig into listeners’ questions and analyze the Oscar races for Best Director and Best International Feature. Listen to the episode above and find Little golden men on Apple Podcasts or wherever else you get your podcasts. You can also sign up to text with us at Sub textWe would love to hear from you. Read a partial transcript of Ruth Negga’s interview below. Who passed is a very personal film for Rebecca Hall. But because it resonates both in racial identity, as well as in literally how people look and how we perceive them, it is a very personal story for anyone who identifies as Black or as Black. than woman. What was your entry point to connect with both the themes of this film, as well as your character, Clare? I feel hyper-personal for exactly these reasons. The thing is, literature, for me, has always been a place where I find refuge, but also where I can learn about myself. It’s a place where you can try out who you are in order to find out who you are, and I think that’s super important. And also, as a black woman, I found peace in literature. For me, it’s a feeling of being seen, it’s a feeling of comfort, it’s a sense of community, whether it’s Zora Neale Hurston or Dr. [William] Marston, or Dr. [Maya] Angelou, or Nella Larsen. I really felt that with his two books, Quicksands and Who passed. In Who passed, it is this idea of ​​moving from a community, which is the black community, to the white community. [Then theres] literally, passing, as in, there’s a death. The River Styx is always in my brain when I think of Passing, for it is a journey into the afterlife. You leave your previous life behind, you sever your ties with your family, your community, yourself, your old self. And so, with Clare, it’s really her black community. What does it do to your identity when you are surrounded by people who see you as a thing when you really are not? And, for me, it’s more about my identity as Ruth. I grew up in a lot of different places and I think people are confused by my heritage which is Irish and Ethiopian because for a long time it was considered unique and exotic.

