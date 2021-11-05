Kanye West still wants to be with wife Kim Kardashian





Kim kardashian maybe already very publicly moved on with her love life, spending time with Pierre Davidson, but according to her ex-husband Kanye west, their marriage is not over yet. In a new interview for Revolt TV Drink champions which was released on Thursday, but appeared to have been filmed last month judging by the condition of the rapper’s hair, West accuses Saturday Night Live to make his marriage the butt of a joke. SNL make my wife say I divorced on TV because they just wanted to take that bar off. I never even saw the newspapers. Weren’t even divorced, he said, referring to the opening monologue Kardashian gave while hosting the show in October. They are no joke to me. My children want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together. The Grammy winner also slammed the Kardashians’ PR team for promoting the idea of ​​divorce and getting into Kim’s ear, giving her plot ideas that could play out well. on her family’s new Hulu reality show, which these dates with Davidson are reportedly being filmed for. . There’s this publicist who’s nice to her, West added. I don’t fuck with her. I don’t want our house, and I don’t fuck with some of them either. The reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper in February after seven years of marriage and four children together. Despite the separation, the couple managed to remain friendly, successfully navigate co-parenting with their young children, and easily share their vast assets. West also continues to help his ex-wife in her many personal and professional endeavors, offering her a Donda Balenciaga inspired wardrobe of the time, creative direction of the new branding of his company KKW Beauty, as well as the preparation of his SNL hosting duties, although he clearly did not get the final approval of the script. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

