Snail Mail turns a bleeding heart into a spectacular album





Lindsey Jordan is far from the first person to be heartbroken, but Valentine, her remarkable second album as Postal mail, is animated with such a crackling and revealing emotion that for about 32 minutes it allows you to suspend disbelief and imagine well, what if it was? Why do you wanna erase me, darling valentine? Jordan growls on the introductory title song, a song that streamlined with the precarious dynamism of a thrill ride. The repeated pieces won’t prepare listeners to see how wonderfully loud the chorus gets, how suddenly and furiously the song goes from a threatening, synthesized sulk to a full heart attack. You always know where to find me when you change your mind, she adds, and when is the key word. The narrative arc of this album is shaped like a dizzying spin through the stages of Kbler-Ross’s grief, and the opening captures the precise moment when denial turns into a conflagration of searing anger.

Jordan was just 18 when she released Snail Mail’s debut album, Lush, and this established her (alongside artists like Soccer Mommy and Vagabon) as a pivotal voice in a new wave of young women. doing indie rock with feelings and guitar. (Although it started out as a solo project, Snail Mail is now a trio consisting of bassist Alex Bass and drummer Ray Brown.)

Lush, while researched and powerful, was often about unrequited crushes and unfulfilled longing. On the simple Heat wave, Jordan has given a quintessential Snail Mail blessing to someone identified by the adorable nickname Green Eyes: I hope the love you find swallows you completely. Such an obliquity made sense; Jordan was still quite young, and his processes of self-discovery and revealing his sexuality both found expression in his songwriting. I’ve always been a huge fan of songs about women, she told the New York Times in 2018. So when I found out that was what primarily interested me, I couldn’t wait to start writing songs about women.

More explicitly than Lush, however, Valentine is unequivocally an album about women loving women as well as women quitting women, and women sometimes trying to numb grief via banter with bouncy women. Sometimes I hate her just for not being you Jordan now 22 admits on slinky single Ben Franklin, a song that finds her feigning a jaded demeanor but almost immediately bending over and admitting that she’s a sucker for pain. On the very touching automaton, which wobbles uncomfortably like someone looking for a switch, Jordan paints a piercing picture with a few simple words: red lips, dark room, I pretend it’s you, but she has kissed like she thought. Jordan’s voice has changed since Lush; it got raucous, savage, and absolutely heartbreaking. It often looks like she just cried, or maybe she’s still crying, and Valentine gives off the overwhelming effect as you listen to someone go through feelings in real time that the album itself is an immediate expression. of raw, untreated grief.

Jordan and his co-producer Brad Cook stage the drama in these arrangements while reveling in unvarnished textures. Much of Jordans’ sensitivity is his penchant for murky effects pedals; her unconventional sense of melody comes from the indie rock world of the 90s. She is often referred to as Liz Phairs the alleged heiress, but a more direct influence seems to be Marie Timonie, the adventurous sounding solo artist and former leader of the band Helium.

At a time when Jordan was growing up in Baltimore, Timony was his guitar teacher, and she seems to have inherited (and filtered through her own ear) Timony’s fascination with unusual chords and a certain raspy grain in his voice. Jordans’ lyrics are full of unanswered questions (Isn’t that weird, how does it just end?), And on a song like Acoustic Reverie Light Blue, she isn’t afraid to uplift them with agreements which also remain in the air without being resolved. When did you start to see her? Jordan asks about the breathtaking Headlock, a perfect synthesis of the advance that Valentine represents in all aspects of Jordans songwriting: clear, direct language and a heartbreaking melody used in the service of vivid emotional truths. I thought I would see her when I died, Jordan chants, briefly flirting with oblivion, Fill the tub with lukewarm water, nothing on the other side. By the final song, Mia, however, Jordan will have begged, negotiated, languished, and finally started to come to terms with reality. I have to grow up now, no, I can’t hold on to you anymore, she sings, as a subtle arrangement of strings creeps in like the first rays of the sun after a thunderstorm. Jordan’s ability to feel everything so deeply is what previously made him feel like he was dying, but by the end of the album, it also shows what gave him the strength to move on with his life. As Valentine so poignantly illustrates, the surest way out of a terrible feeling is straight through his bleeding heart. Postal mail

Valentine

(Matador)

